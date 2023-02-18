Homes built by Covington Homes build community

It is a natural desire to want to buy a home, realizing The American Dream. A house is an investment that is, at once, financial and familial, bringing great rewards. As a homeowner, you solidify your status as a member of a community, and establish roots and a long-term relationship with a neighborhood … and neighbors! We think the best communities in which to buy a home are Colorado Springs and El Paso County, where we live and work.

Nestled against the Rocky Mountains, Colorado Springs is a desirable and still affordable place to live. It features a competitive cost of living, ongoing job growth (in manufacturing, construction, defense, tech, aerospace and other sectors), access to nature and outdoor recreation, four-season climate, institutes of higher learning, a national military institution, arts and culture, thriving restaurants and retail, and more!

History has shown the Colorado Springs and El Paso County housing markets to consistently be reasonable and attainable, matched by a job market and economy that weather economic downturns admirably. Things slow yet continue to do well … and lenders work with buyers to help them achieve home ownership.

“I believe we are on our way to seeing a healthy market for both buyers and sellers. Rates, overall, are still healthy, and consumer interest rates will be heading back to where we were before the pandemic,” said Grace Covington, co-CEO of Covington Homes with Ron Covington. “We are still building beautiful homes, which are maintaining their values. Every member of the team at Covington Homes is committed to building community with every home. It is a good time to buy a home. The supply chain has started to stabilize, and new home builds are picking up speed. Cycles and markets change, but Covington Homes does not; we are here, and we are not going anywhere! When you buy a Covington Home, you are investing in teamwork, integrity, service and consistency. Our brand is strong, and our core values are purposeful. We truly care about the community we build and live in.”

Covington Homes invites house hunters to visit their Brand-New model homes at Highline in Wolf Ranch, Banning Lewis Ranch, and Rolling Hills Ranch at Meridien Ranch.

Raising the Roof!

From breaking ground in November to present, construction of the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in Banning Lewis Ranch has been underway, with the residence recently roofed. This will be the eighth year Covington Homes and its Trade Partners have donated 100% of the cost to build the home; in the past seven years, Covington and its team helped raise $5.8 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Tickets for a chance to win the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway will begin in April. Like all homes Covington builds, the house will be EnergySmart, offering a healthy environment for more comfortable living, with greater energy savings, lower operating costs and a higher resale value.

Covington Homes are third-party tested for performance and given a Home Energy Rating Score. To ensure homes score well on HERS Ratings, advanced framing techniques and 2X6 wall construction, Energy Star appliances and fixtures, HERS rated energy saving ventilation recovery fans, 90% PLUS efficient furnaces, water saving faucets, upgraded insulation and more, are used.

Gimme Shelter

There are plenty of benefits to owning a home. When you say goodbye to a landlord who could make changes, terminate your lease or spike your rent, you say hello to a safe space for you and your family that is yours. Now welcome are pride of ownership and the ability to decorate as you please, personalizing the environment as you see fit. Plus, housing values have consistently appreciated, and there are tax perks as well, like mortgage interest deductions and potential property tax deductions.

You belong in Colorado Springs. Get to know our master planned communities in an appealing and friendly area. Visit covingtonhomesco.com today.