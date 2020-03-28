Welcome to your “Hollywood” Home
312 Lake Avenue in the Beautiful Broadmoor
Offered at $1,350,000
Broadmoor living has never been so dazzling-- this brick and glass contemporary offers a park-like setting and an ambiance reminiscent of a luxe, Los Angeles lifestyle. Experience indoor-outdoor living on a lovely .93-acre lot with its own well water to irrigate a parklike patio area, complete with a waterfall, hot tub, built-in gas grill and fire pit. The property, fenced and gated, is within walking distance of the five-star Broadmoor Hotel. This home is single level living at its best for one lucky family’s forever home that should be enjoyed for generations.
Other homes may call themselves, “contemporary” but this home is an architecturally correct, true, mid-century modern home, boasting one-floor living of 5,177 square feet.
With four bedrooms and two offices, this brick home with new gutters, a 3-car garage and numerous updates can be configured for any size family. The living areas offer the ultimate in spacious and refined entertaining, with fabulous views of a private park and waterfall included.
Masterful master
The elegant master suite adjoins a private office and sitting room, with an adjacent six-piece black marble bathroom. Built-in cabinetry abounds in the master suite and throughout the home, as does interesting enamel hardware on knobs and pulls. Wake in the morning and slide the glass doors open from the master to emerge in a restful outdoor oasis; or open the draperies back on the wall of glass that opens to the patio. The master bath offers dual vanity with a black marble counter, a tiled black marble shower, bidet, toilet and a big jetted soaking tub. One might also relax near the master suite’s charming fireplace.
The greatest great room
Absolutely captivating, the great room features a floor-to- ceiling, red sandstone fireplace with copper flue. Many of the walls in the great room have built-in shelving for art display. The open, spacious floorplan creates a welcoming space for entertaining allowing guests to mingle freely between the great room and the expansive patio with its premier outdoor seating options for as large a gathering as anyone might wish.
Dream kitchen
For those who like to cook or just hang out in a stunning space while eating take-out, this sleek kitchen will delight. Warmly glazed Saltillo tiled floors, gleaming slab granite countertops, comfy counter seating, and a well-planned cooking area surround the homeowner with ease.
Consider the two, under-mount sinks and convenient and warmly beautiful maple cabinets for ample storage and aesthetic value. Deliver a delicious meal efficiently with stainless steel kitchen appliances, including a gas cooktop with four burners and a griddle, refrigerator/freezer, double wall ovens, microwave and dishwasher. One might have tea beneath the skylight in the kitchen’s cozy sitting room or work calmly next door in the convenient office area that opens to the laundry room and convenient bathroom with shower.
All en-suite bedrooms
Three larger than expected guest bedrooms come complete with baths and showers. The prior renovations wisely left the original art-deco tile and the original hardware in two of the bathrooms—sweetly decorated spaces for family or guests to marvel over. One of these bedrooms served as the original master suite and is extremely capacious, including a well-appointed vanity and dressing area with abundant closet and cabinetry. There is a back bedroom near the garage with a private entrance designed for a live-in helper; this area could be easily reconfigured for an elderly family member or as a private office and art studio—where one might stroll out and enjoy the southern Colorado sun between projects.
Broadmoor living at this exceptional level with 5000+ square feet all on one level is rare to find. Contact The Becky Gloriod Partners or visit on www.hollywoodinbroadmoor.com right away to schedule a showing.