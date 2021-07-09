HerpaGreens is a dietary supplement made of premium plant-based ingredients offering a large number of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. According to the official website (get.herpagreens.com) these ingredients help alleviate the symptoms caused by the herpes virus. It is a health-boosting formula that prevents the condition from worsening by improving the body's natural immunity, making it super active against all pathogenic attacks.
Herpes is a viral disease widespread among both men and women. According to the estimated data published by the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2020, nearly 3.7 billion individuals contracted the Herpes Simplex Virus 1 (HSV-1), and 491 million people live with the Herpes Simplex Virus 2 (HSV-2) across the world.
Even though herpes is a common disease, the treatment for this condition is not accessible to everyone. Most people who contract the virus are either unable to afford the treatments or too shy to talk openly about it. Fortunately, there is an all-natural supplement available that you can take from the comfort of your home without opening up about your condition to anyone. So the best way is to prevent the infection from hitting you in the first place, for which you need a little help, that is provided by dietary supplements.
HerpaGreens is an innovative new formula that enhances the natural ability of the body to fight infections. Apart from boosting the immune response, it also helps detoxify the body to get rid of pathogens so that the body does not have to make an extra effort. In this way, it helps promote a healthy body while preventing the risk of any future infections.
But what is HerpaGreens? How to use this supplement? Find out all details in this HerpaGreens review.
HerpaGreens Review- An Overview of the Supplement
The herpes virus is responsible for symptoms that cause immense pain and embarrassment among most people. This infection comes with painful blisters that prevent them from socializing with their friends and family because of the stigma attached to this disease. Apart from stressing about these outbreaks, people who live with this virus also worry about transmitting this disease to others.
Most of the products available in the market that claim to treat this disease are full of harmful chemicals. Generally, they do more harm than good and often worsen the condition instead of treating it. However, there is a supplement available that uses natural ingredients to deal with this infection in a harmless way. The ingredients in this formula help break the replicating cycle of the virus and also prevent further outbreaks.
The makers of HerpaGreens derived this formula from researchers' findings at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. They developed this product in powder form for easy and hassle-free intake. It is also suitable for daily use, just like any other health booster. To enjoy a nutritious drink, you can simply mix a scoop of this powder in a glass of water or a beverage of your choice for a daily energy boost.
According to the HerpaGreens customer reviews, the consistent use of this supplement can help alleviate the painful symptoms of the virus. Most of the customers saw significant results in the first few weeks, while others observed them after two to three months. Hence, the results from this supplement may vary from person to person, depending on how old is their condition.
Since this product is free of any GMOs, fillers, gluten, soy, and other allergens, it is suitable for most people. However, it is advisable to check the ingredient label before taking this supplement.
Keep reading this review to find detailed information about the HerpaGreens ingredients.
How Does HerpaGreens Supplement Work?
The Herpes virus uses the cells of the host to replicate itself and increase in number. This replication in the human cells leads to the formation of blisters on the surface of the skin. These painful outbreaks generally appear near the mouth or the genitals, depending on the type of herpes virus.
The ingredients in the HerpaGreens supplement target the DNA of this virus and prevent it from taking over the healthy cells in the human body. In this way, it blocks the mechanism of the virus responsible for the spread of infection. As this supplement forces the virus to undergo a latency period, the immune system of the body locates these viral particles and eliminates them from the body.
Mainly, this supplement has a two-phased mechanism to deal with the herpes virus as follows.
- The Search Phase
Phase one helps the immune system to locate the viral particles in the body. In this phase, the HerpaGreens ingredients block the viral protein that assists in the replication of the virus.
The Destroy Phase
The ingredients in this formula support the immune response to eliminate the virus from the body. So, this phase enables the body to get rid of the virus on its own.
HerpaGreens Ingredients- What Is Inside It?
HerpaGreens is a blend of 57 different nutrients, herbs, and extracts that boost the immune response and detoxify the harmful viruses and bacteria from the body. These ingredients classified into four blends are as follows.
- Proprietary Blend of Antioxidants, Superfoods, and Mushrooms
This blend is mainly concentrated on the sources of quercetin and resveratrol. Quercetin, a flavonoid, is present in many plants, including Kale, Broccoli, Asparagus, and Orange. It acts as a health booster and helps soothe inflammation in the body. In addition, it also helps regulate blood glucose levels and high blood pressure.
Resveratrol is another compound found in different berries such as blueberry, blackberry, cranberry, and raspberry. Apart from these fruits, red grapes are also a rich source of resveratrol. This ingredient supplements the body with antioxidants and helps eliminate toxins from the body.
HerpaGreens supplement also consists of a mushroom trio, namely Reishi, Maitake, and Shiitake. These mushrooms have anti-aging benefits and also boost the immune response.
- Nutrient-Rich Blend
The nutrient blend mainly consists of curcumin obtained from turmeric roots. This compound has anti-inflammatory properties and also acts as an antioxidant. Hence, it supports immunity and eliminates pathogens from the body.
This blend also features some plant extracts, including Korean Ginseng Root, Mangosteen Extract, Ginger Root, Ashwagandha Root, and several other herbs.
- Prebiotic Fiber and Enzymes blend
This blend consists of sources of prebiotic fiber such as apple fiber and chicory root extract. These ingredients complement the digestive enzymes used in this formula to maintain gut health. The digestive enzyme complex includes fungal protease, fungal amylase, glucoamylase, cellulase, and protease.
- Probiotic Blend
HerpaGreens formula is rich in probiotics, including the following species.
- Bifidobacterium Longum
- Lactobacillus Acidophilus
- Lactobacillus Helveticus
- Lactobacillus Rhamnosus
These blends work together to boost the immune response and help relieve the symptoms of herpes. Apart from dealing with this disease, these ingredients also work to improve overall health.
Where to Buy HerpaGreens Supplement? Price and Refund Policy
HerpaGreens supplement is only available to purchase on the official website of the product, get.herpagreens.com. Click here to proceed with your order.
The company has no local dealers or websites to sell this product. Therefore, you can only place your order at the official HerpaGreens website and get your package delivered to your doorstep within a few days.
Now, you must be wondering about the price of this supplement after reading about more than 50 ingredients and the multitude of benefits. Fortunately, HerpaGreens is available at an economical price despite its high-quality ingredients. Not only does the company manage to keep the prices low, but it also offers discounts on purchasing more than two bottles.
The price of every package and the discounts are as follows.
- One bottle of HerpaGreens supplement costs $79 with standard shipping charges.
- Three bottles of HerpaGreens supplement costs $177 with free shipping.
- Six bottles of HerpaGreens supplement costs $294 with free shipping.
The price per bottle comes down to as low as $49 if you purchase the six-bottle package. Not only is this package the most convenient price-wise, but it also makes sense to buy this bundle since you will use this supplement for a couple of months to see significant results.
HerpaGreens supplement is available in powder form, and you can mix it with your favorite smoothies and beverages. Every bottle of this supplement comes with a supply of a whole month if you take one scoop every day. According to the numerous customer reviews, this product begins to show results within the first few weeks. However, the company recommends taking this supplement for three to four months to see maximum benefits.
The company behind this product also offers a 60-day money-back guarantee on every purchase. All you need to do is send the unopened bottles back to them to get a full refund. The address and other information are available on the official website to ensure a safe purchase for every customer.
For any queries regarding the HerpaGreens supplement, contact customer support at support@herpagreens.com.
HerpaGreens Side Effects
HerpaGreens dietary supplement consists of ingredients sourced from different plant extracts and herbs. Even though this formula is safe for any person with herpes or at risk of herpes, it is advisable to consult a doctor before incorporating this supplement into your routine. Also, medical advice is strongly recommended for those with any health conditions or pregnant and nursing women.
Note: This supplement is not an alternative to medical consultation, and it is recommended to consult a doctor before using it along with medicine.
HerpaGreens Reviews- Final Verdict
Herpes is an infection caused by the herpes simplex virus, which affects both men and women. The victims of this infection not only suffer from painful blisters on the skin but also face embarrassment due to the stigma associated with herpes. Hence, it is a cause of physical and emotional pain for those who contract this virus.
There are several supplements available in the market that claim to get rid of this condition once and for all. In reality, these products only boost the immune response and do not deal with the root cause of the infection, the herpes virus. Fortunately, the HerpaGreens supplement is now available in the market that not only supports immunity but also restricts the replicating ability of the virus.
HerpaGreens supplement is suitable to use for all men and women who suffer from this condition. The makers of this supplement recommend taking it once a day for a few months to see significant results. However, you can contact the customer support team for a refund in case the product does not work out for you in the first two months. According to the official website, they will refund your money shortly after receiving the unopened bottles from your end. Hence, you can try the product for at least 60 days before making up your mind about it.
For more information about this product, visit the official website get.herpagreens.com
