Heights of Luxury in the Center of Town

Are you ready for your own private oasis - in the center of town? This two-story home has plenty of space for all your indoor and outdoor desires, but with easy access to city amenities.
University Heights is a hidden gem of a neighborhood, hovering above University Park west of North Academy and north of Austin Bluffs, and just 12 minutes from downtown Colorado Springs. As you drive to the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, you get a mere hint of the breathtaking views that await you.
Once the oversized front doors of this custom-built home at the end of Stonehill Road are thrown open, the main floor offers a feast for the senses, with sweeping views of the city and tons of natural light flooding in from a wall of windows. The travertine-tile floors sparkle as you take in the openness and elegance of the floor plan, accented by Italian-style columns and stone accents.
Backing to University Park Open Space, with direct access to miles of trails right out your backyard, this luxurious 2002 home offers not only breathtaking scenery but nearly 10,000 square feet of timeless, elegant living space inside.
The main level is an entertainer's dream, with formal dining, living room, kitchen and large eat-in area all flowing seamlessly together. The kitchen is a cook’s delight, with oversized, paneled refrigerator and freezer, large island, six-burner gas range, double oven, pot-filler, warming drawer and tons of storage.
A huge master retreat and office are a true haven, with fireplaces in both for cozy winter nights. The master bathroom is a treat, with a roomy walk-in shower and ample counter space. The elevated tub, set off by more columns, will make you feel like royalty.
A large laundry area leading to the oversized three-car garage has plenty of space for hanging and folding, as well as a storage closet.
From the living room, you can relax on a large deck with multiple seating areas and enjoy the views as the sun goes down over the bluffs, mesas and valleys of open space. This area can also be accessed from the master, and the more private area off that room is the perfect romantic spot to huddle over a firepit and watch the striking Colorado sunsets.
Upstairs, there are two enormous bedrooms with wood floors, each with their own private baths and walk-in closets.
Wait until you take the winding staircase downstairs!
With high ceilings and more of those upscale Italian accents, this floor feels nothing like a basement. A game room overlooks the two-story indoor basketball court and climbing wall, which could also be the perfect place for a home gym, hockey net or batting cage. From the game room, round the corner to a large area with pool table and double-sided fireplace, or proceed to the large theater room, with projector and built-in hidden speakers. The bar is just off to one side, for making popcorn, appetizers, or just topping off your beverage during a movie.
Outside, this home sits on over half an acre. There is another patio, leading you to a gated area with more surprises. Take a few laps in the heated in-ground pool with automatic cover, sit and enjoy the views in one of several outdoor seating areas or rest tired muscles in the adjoining hot tub.
There are two additional bedrooms downstairs, one with attached bath and large walk-in closet, and a surprise bonus room down another flight of stairs that could be a wine cellar or cigar salon.
A whole-house audio and intercom system runs out of an audio closet on the bottom floor, and there is also a central vacuum system.
5039 Stonehill Road, Colorado Springs, 80918 is offered at $2,200,000.
MLS #: 9113838. Contact Carmen Boles of ERA Shields Real Estate.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only