Harding Nursery: Your home away from home at holiday time!

Right before the holiday season, Harding Nursery becomes a winter wonderland! It is where you will find a Holiday Gift Shop, Open House over Thanksgiving weekend, and you can visit with a reindeer without having to travel to the North Pole!
You can find everything you need to “deck your halls,” from holiday décor and gifts to custom homemade wreaths, centerpieces for festive tables and more at The Holiday Gift Shop.
Join us Thanksgiving Weekend, Friday, November 25, Saturday, November 26, and Sunday, November 27 at our annual Holiday Open House! Have hot cider and cookies while you pick out your perfect Christmas tree. We will have lots of trees to choose from -- from Noble, Fraser and Nordman fir to Blue Spruce and Pinyon, and native white fir from the mountains that will last a long time.
Plus, you can find trees in pots that can be taken into the house for Christmas and planted outside after the holiday. (Learn more about potted trees at https://hardingnursery.com/caring-for-live-potted-christmas-trees/). Every tree purchase comes with the ornament of your choice (up to $7.99 value)!
Reach out to a reindeer on Friday!
Prancer the Reindeer will be ready to meet everyone on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. She loves meeting some of the parents, children and others whose homes she will be making deliveries to on Christmas Eve!
Saturday is for Santa!
Snowshoe Studios will be in our Winter Wonderland -- on Saturday only, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. -- to take your photo with Santa Claus! Prices starts at $25. Appointments are available; to schedule a specific time, text 719-491-5924. Walk-ins are welcome, too!
We look forward to welcoming you!
Harding Nursery, at 721 N. Powers Blvd., is open Monday to Saturday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., and on Sunday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. During the Christmas season, Friday hours extend to 5 p.m.
Be sure to visit the main nursery’s 12+ acres and 17 greenhouses; certified nursery professionals are ready to assist you. Call 719-596-5712 or email info@hardingnursery.com for more information.
