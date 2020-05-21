The stress. The pressure. An expert tutor shows how students go from feeling awful to feeling awesome.
“The math tutor is here!” Mrs. X ushers tutor Katrina Craig into her home. Katrina, wearing a purple pixie haircut, jeans, and a Marvel T-shirt with Wonder Woman on it, is soon greeting her trepidatious student as he fidgets at the kitchen table. He soon will relax: The owner of Craig’s Solutions Math Tutoring has an open and helpful demeanor. Her attitude is worlds away from the way many adults in the kid’s life have been acting about his math issues.
Craig and her student spend this first session getting acquainted, talking about life and school in general, and delineating a plan that may sound outlandish: How to have fun while gaining a new mastery at math.
“I have to establish trust with math students, especially. They’re usually traumatized by years of frustration and constant confidence-crashing episodes in math class. I have to connect with them as a person before we try to approach math together,” Craig said. “And then, when we’re done, they can’t believe it. They actually have fun and learn something, too!”
So how does she do it?
If you’re anything like me, teaching your high schooler math during the recent school closing isn’t just frustrating, it’s an impossibility. Craig explains why.
“They used to teach only the steps to solving problems. It was mostly rote and memorization. Now, math is taught by helping students see the “why” behind the equation. Parents can’t be expected to remember the formulas from decades ago. And they’ve never been taught why they were solving problems the way they were,” she said.
Craig works with students to help them understand that math is just a way of thinking about the world. It’s training for breaking down any problem into manageable steps and finding a solution. Those intimidated by math can unlearn all of the stressful sweating over years of performance anxiety and just breathe. Back up and look at the challenge of a “problem” as just one of several ways to come to an answer.
“We don’t just solve for “x”—we solve the blocks students may have built up over many, many tests and classroom mistakes,” Craig said.
An end to frustration and failure
Her students might have been trying to follow YouTube videos to get a handle on their math homework. But Craig’s method will help them gain the tools they need for excelling at college and feeling better about nearly any academic subject they have to tackle. They actually gain a trust in themselves and their abilities, step-by-step. These small wins over time create self-esteem that translates into any life situation.
“We gain victories in iterations—that’s why I picked the dragonfly for my logo. Those creatures go through a dozen stages before they become their final version—the one that takes flight,” she said. “My students learn confidence along with math skills—and that confidence can help them achieve anything they set their hearts on. They can soar.”
Craig’s dream job
As a years-long classroom math teacher, Craig felt that she had reached many students in that setting but wanted that one-on-one relationship she enjoyed so much while tutoring adolescents. Her classroom experiences allowed her to understand what kids who were struggling with math might face when they run into roadblocks. With a Bachelor of Science degree in Family and Community Services, with an emphasis in Child Development from Michigan State University and a Master of Science degree in Math Education from Marygrove College, Craig has taught all ages but specializes in teaching math to middle and high school students.
“When I was teaching, we might have 30 kids in the class. That makes it so tough for those who are having a difficult time with math concepts. Unless the student independently gets help, in many cases, they begin to feel helpless and hopeless. I can change that,” she said.
Opening the company in 2018 was literally a dream come true. And now, with years of tutoring experience under her belt, Craig feels she can reach any student and create a newfound ease for them as they approach math classes—from simple math to college level calculus.
Rave reviews from real students
Students of Craig’s have said, “Before getting tutored by Katrina I hadn’t been passing math. At the end of the school year I had gotten a C in my math class! Working with Katrina makes math suck less because she makes it fun.” Another student: “Before being tutored by Katrina, I was terrible at math. I disliked studying math problems now I enjoy it a little more because I understand it. My attitude towards math has dramatically improved from thinking that I will never learn a specific topic to feeling that I can learn any topic with enough practice. I like working with Ms. Katrina because she encourages me and helps me understand any problematic topic.”
Math as creative endeavor
Craig is proud of her students and of the parents who take that extra step and hire her. She wants parents to know that this crucial decision will gift their kids with confidence. Hiring Katrina, or any other math tutor, is the first step in changing a fraught situation—one that has been causing their child to spend painful hours and days of study that led nowhere—just to more failing grades, more hopelessness. Craig’s connection to her students allows them to have hope and believe that with commitment, they can solve just about anything that comes their way.
“When I was in my classroom, I would have story time at the end of class. The kids and I would solve a scientific problem together from the book, ‘What If: Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions.’ I watched students come alive and become engaged during these sessions, when they were able to see a technical problem solved using creative thinking,” Craig said.
Whether it’s science or math, by the time students stop their sessions with me, they have the ability to see math as creativity in action—and gain a new way of thinking that they can use for life.”
