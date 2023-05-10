Give a Mother’s Day gift from Harding Nursery

Ellen J. Barrier said, “A mother’s love is like an everlasting bed of roses, that continues to blossom. A mother’s love bears strength, comfort, healing and warmth. Her beauty is compared to a sunny day that shines upon each rose petal and inspires hope.”

Roses are just one Mother’s Day gift available at Harding Nursery! Ready-to-go options for Sunday, May 14, include a full selection of flowers, perennials, shrubs, trees or bushes, color bowls, instant pots and hanging baskets, and decorative items like arbors, benches, birdbaths, figurines, fountains and pots. Plus, vegetable and flower seeds, to help you help them establish a bee, butterfly, hummingbird, and/or vegetable garden. If you are unsure what would work best, consider a gift certificate in the amount of your choice that can be purchased in-store or online.

Our knowledgeable sales staff are ready, willing, and able to answer any plant or landscape questions that you may have. Like mothers, they are patient and supportive problem-solvers who are ready to share their wisdom! We also have pamphlets and handouts full of useful information addressing a variety of challenges that may be encountered.

Harding: A name you can trust

Opened more than 65 years ago, in 1957, Harding Nursery has more than 150 acres of growing fields and 22 greenhouses east of Colorado Springs; the main nursery boasts 12+ acres of stock and 17 greenhouses. Specialties include growing blue spruce, shade trees, evergreen spreaders and potentillas.

Free how-to seminars – how to plant, plant care, gardening, year-round color and landscaping – are available to the public throughout the year. Whatever the season – wet spring, warm summer or dry winter – Harding Nursery has what you are looking for, from annuals and bedding to bulbs, evergreens, fruit trees, fruit and berry bushes, ornamental grasses and shrubs, perennials, roses, deciduous trees, vegetables and vines.

Visit Harding Nursery at 721 N. Powers Blvd. Phone 719-596-5712 for more information or email info@hardingnursery.com. Curbside pick-up is available.

Be sure to inquire about our Mother’s Day Specials!