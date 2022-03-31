From Military Service to Auto Service: Meet the Owner of Courtesy Automotive Service Center

In business, it is important to have something that sets you apart. What makes Courtesy Automotive Service Center different? Its owners! Scott Zarling retired from the military, while his partner in work and life, April Zarling, is a female business owner. Together they run a successful local business serving the community.
When asked why he chose the auto repair business, Scott said, "I honed my craft while in the Air Force, over six years and four deployments. As a hydraulics mechanic, I found technical challenges to repair, providing solutions that saved the Air Force several million dollars. I was honored with 12 different awards, and left service as a Technical Sargeant (TSgt).
“It is important to me that women are treated with honesty and exemplary customer service in the business world,” said April. “Women can come to Courtesy Automotive for auto service and repair, safe in the knowledge that they are valued, seen and heard.”
No Ordinary Automotive Service
Led by the Zarlings, Courtesy Automotive Service Center in Colorado Springs has a dedicated team working to save customers time, money and worry when it comes to auto repair. Everyone loves what they do, and that positivity extends to interactions with customers, who are treated with the utmost dignity, respect and sensitivity; much like a member of the family.
Client Satisfaction is the #1 Priority
The team works to earn (and retain!) the trust and loyalty of a broad client base, with customers coming to the business from Black Forest, Cimmaron Heights, Colorado Springs, Foundation, Manitou Springs, Monument, Security-Widefield, Stratmoor and Woodmoor.
A wide range of services – at reasonable rates – are offered on both foreign and domestic models, including:
- Factory-scheduled maintenance.
- Complete auto services based on mileage (from 30,000-120,000 miles).
- Auto electrical service.
- Alignment and suspension service.
- Transmission service.
- Tire sales and service.
When you bring your vehicle to Courtesy Automotive, you can count on having the hands-on work done by well-trained technicians who possess can-do, will-do attitudes! They have years of experience, skill and education in auto repair. Additionally, customers can take advantage of free Wi-Fi, a courtesy shuffle and loaner cars, plus the availability of no-interest financing.
See what people are saying about the Courtesy Automotive Service Center, and then see for yourself who we are, what we do and how we do it. We are sure you will want to become part of our extended family.
Courtesy Automotive Service Center, located at 210 8th in Colorado Springs, is open Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for all automotive service needs. Phone 719-312-7543 or email automotivevitals.com for an appointment, and feel free to contact us with any questions or requests for information.
