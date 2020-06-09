Though Pikes Peak Library District’s physical doors are still closed to the public due to COVID-19, its annual summer reading program for kids, Summer Adventure presented by Children’s Hospital Colorado, opened June 1 online — with one specific community partnership that’s helping increase the program’s reach.
About 25 Little Free Libraries across Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs are pick-up spots for Summer Adventure game cards for kids who might not otherwise be able to access the program virtually. The local Little Free Libraries, which aren’t otherwise connected to PPLD, are part of an international program in which book lovers build and set up boxes in front of their homes, schools or other businesses as a way to exchange free books with other readers.
“The neighborhood is so centric to people’s well-being right now,” says Laurie Struck, a steward of a Little Free Library on the east side of Colorado Springs that her husband built entirely from recycled materials. “Seeing people connect as they walk the neighborhood has been uplifting in this time. In the past, my Little Free Library has served as a hub for mittens, winter hats, school supplies, surplus from my garden, and now a way to connect to PPLD.”
No matter how participants join in — with a printed version of the game card picked up at a Little Free Library, a PPLD curbside location or another local business (full list at ppld.org/summer-adventure), through ppld.beanstack.org, or downloading the Beanstack app — the program runs much like it has in the past. Participants each identify and track activities they do that earn them points and participation prizes. If they complete at least 30 activities before July 31, they’ll receive an entry into a grand-prize drawing for either a KiwiCo activity crate for those age 0-12, or a Chromebook, for those age 13-18.
Of course, don’t think that the program is just for avid readers. Melody Alvarez, PPLD’s director of family and children’s services, says that the Summer Adventure activities this year focus on three different areas: read, move and imagine. “What’s nice about this program,” she says, “is that it’s for everyone. It’s for those that love to read and it’s for those who are reluctant readers.”
In addition to reading, kids can run, dance or jump on a trampoline under the “move” category,” or draw a picture of their house or put together a blanket fort for “imagine.” For older kids, Alvarez says, they might journal or cook dinner for their family. “Very simple,” she says, “but fun.”
And, as a program that’s for kids and teens age zero to 18, it’s even for those who haven’t yet learned to read, but have parents or guardians who want to get involved.
“We have five different tips or practices that families could do with their newborns and babies. … Singing, talking, writing, all of those help with literacy,” Alvarez says. “We know that it’s important to incorporate this especially for the younger kids. They need these skills to help them learn language development, and to just learn about their environment around them.”
For those who’ve participated in the past, don’t worry. PPLD will be incorporating many patrons’ favorite events as well, from story times to summer performers like magicians and puppet shows. They’ll just be online, via the PPLDTV YouTube channel.
There also will be brand-new activities, such as short videos with summer book picks for kids looking for suggestions and “Take-N-Make” bags for 5-to-12-year-olds that will provide craft ideas and materials for kids and can be picked up through curbside service beginning in mid-June.
“For tweens and teens,” Alvarez adds, “we are going to do online challenges. So each week there will be a different challenge, like a Lego challenge.”
Though kids looking for books to check off that “read” category may not be able to come into a facility just yet to pick them off the shelf, there are many options for accessing favorite stories and new ones through the library. They can place books on hold through PPLD’s website or app and pick them up through curbside service, read eBooks or listen to audiobooks that they check out through the Libby app, or visit the library’s eLibrary and find titles they’re interested in through software like TumbleBooks. They might even find books at a Little Free Library when picking up a game card.
“We just want to make sure that kids are reading and keeping their brains active in the summer,” says Alvarez. “We don’t want them to not have anything to do and make sure that we’re an outlet for them and something fun.”