Sportsman's Warehouse provides top-quality merchandise for the serious outdoor enthusiast in a friendly and relaxed shopping environment. Their motto is, "The Great Indoors for Those Who Love the Great Outdoors." Whether your passion is hunting, fishing, camping, or backpacking, they have the right equipment to maximize your outdoor experience.
In this video geared toward intermediate to expert fishermen, Fishing Department Expert Steve Way covers Jig Fishing — a bottom-fishing technique that employs a jig (a lure composed of a sinker weight and a hook, covered by a soft body shaped like a fish or other small prey) — that will improve your approach to fishing for Bass and Walleye in Colorado.
The Sportsman's Warehouse staff is always available to answer questions and provide guidance. They also provide classes, seminars and more to educate customers so they'll get even more enjoyment out of their outdoor activities. Visit them at The Citadel at 555 N Chelton Road Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. through 9 p.m., and Sundays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Call 597-9200 or visit them at sportsmanswarehouse.com.