Fall in love with color at Harding Nursery’s Fall Sale!

Each autumn, you can count on a few things: daylight hours being shorter, temperatures getting cooler, gardens becoming more colorful, and Harding Nursery having a week-long sale, during which clients can enjoy a percentage off purchases. This year, the Fall Sale will be from September 2-8, helping you attain a more vibrant garden – for less.

Kristen Burnside, whose family has owned Harding Nursery in Colorado Springs since 1957, thinks fall is a great time to plant, get trees into the ground and appreciate fall color.

“My picks for local gardeners during the fall season – in alphabetical order -- include Autumn Blaze Maple, Border Jewel, Burning Bush, Chokeberries, Chrysanthemums, Hot Wings Maple, Muhly Grass, Shenandoah Switchgrass and Viburnum.”

Autumn Blaze Maple

The Autumn Blaze Maple delivers a wow factor every autumn, with visually striking, reliable red color. A good-sized shade tree, it is the brightest of all the maples, and can be used to line your driveway or fence line.

Border Jewel

Rock gardens, borders and flower beds can all benefit from the herbaceous perennial known as Border Jewel. The water-wise ground-hugger's foliage turns brick red in the fall.

Burning Bush

With its fiery scarlet shade, the Burning Bush makes a dazzling fall statement. It is easy to grow and low maintenance – a great choice for beginners! The large bush with natural open forms makes a stunning hedge or privacy screen and, when planted in rows, draws maximum attention to their amazing color.

Chokeberries

A stunning shrub, Chokeberries are available in red and black varieties (the latter being a member of the rose family). In the fall, red chokeberries have an intense orange-red fall color and deep red berries, while black chokeberries have a reddish-to-purple autumn leaf that bears an ornamental charm.

Chrysanthemums

Part of the daisy family, chrysanthemums will enhance your garden. The quintessential flower, they deliver a cornucopia of colors in spectacular blooms. You can find them in bronze, lavender, pink, orange, red, white, and yellow.

Hot Wings Maple

This small, ornamental tree has its roots in Colorado. Compact in size (making it a natural accent to an outdoor living space), leaf colors in the fall range from an orangey red on the outside to yellow in the middle.

Muhly Grass

Reminiscent of cotton candy, the billowy pink plumes of Muhly Grass will brighten your landscape. The pink to purplish-red color of the ornamental perennial hedge-like plant is delightful. Bonus: little maintenance is required of this extremely drought-tolerant plant.

Shenandoah Switchgrass

Intense color, with rich burgundy fall foliage and blades tinted with red and orange hues mark the elegant Shenandoah Switchgrass in the fall. Expect a graceful sway of the airy plumes of this handsome grass, whether used in a contemporary or rustic setting.

Viburnum

It has been said, “A classic never goes out of style,” and Viburnum are no different! Multiple varieties of this flowering shrub lend themselves to many settings. Colorful berries and leaves of red and orange are on display in the fall with this low-maintenance plant.

Happiness awaits at Harding Nursery!

Harding Nursery, a well-established local business with more than 65 years of local history, has more than 170 acres of growing fields and 32 greenhouses east of Colorado Springs. The main nursery boasts over 12 acres of stock and 17 greenhouses. Visit 721 N. Powers Boulevard and meet knowledgeable staff who are available to answer your questions and provide explanatory handouts, whatever your gardening challenges. The hours of operation are Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Call 719-596-5712 or email [email protected] to learn more.