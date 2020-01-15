D11 high schools are as different as the students who attend each of them—individualistic entities in their own right, offering opportunities for academic excellence, athletic prowess and creative endeavors.
There are commonalities, of course, including high standards, friendly and expert staff, and dedicated administrators, to name just a few. But if you really want to know what to expect before you attend, find out a little here and a lot more the night of the open house. And remember, wherever you live, you have the option to attend any of these schools.
Whether your passion is theater arts; softball; engineering; or college prep, a D11 high school will fit the bill. We interviewed each principal, as well, to get an insider’s view of the event—what we learned might surprise you.
Coronado High School
1590 W. Fillmore St. 80904
When: January 28, 2019
6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Specialties of note: Great AP, pre-AP and CU Gold curriculum; State placing and winning volleyball, cross country and choir programs
What Principal Darin Smith wants to tell you about the school: If you want to get a feel for our award-winning programs, contact us and shadow a student. They’ll help you get a feel for the day-to-day life at Coronado. “Make sure to check out our internationally competitive robotics program and take a tour of the school that evening, as well. We’re looking forward to meeting you,” said Principal Devin Smith.
Event details: The event will include a short musical performance highlighting the school’s award-winning music programs and include “booths” with student members of each club or activity there to answer questions. The whole staff attends so you can greet counselors, teachers, coaches and administrators and ask them anything you’d like to know. For more, contact sheila.cooper@d11.org.
Doherty High School
4515 Barnes Rd. 80917
When: January 21, 2020
6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Specialties of note: Excellent athletics with state-champion level teams; Navy Junior ROTC program; and philanthropic projects that made Doherty the number nine donor—of over $50,000 last year—for Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado.
What Principal Kevin Gardner wants to tell you about the school: “’We are Spartans’ means we have seventeen teachers here who are Doherty graduates—they came back to be a part of the very special experience we offer here. We care about our community and care about reaching for excellence in all facets—academics, the arts and STEM offerings included, and are interested in creating an atmosphere of individual achievement, whatever that looks like for each student.”
Event details:
Learn about how and why Doherty is also one of the first schools in the country to take part in AP Capstone™a diploma program from the College Board and offers several career path options including Applied Technology: Automotive Pathway, Computer Science and Digital Arts, to name just a few. Students and teachers will be on hand to share information about clubs, sports and other programs. For more information, contact Victoria.glaser@d11.org.
Mitchell High School
1205 Potter Dr. 80909
When: Saturday, February 8, 2020
12 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Specialties of note: Home to the largest Air Force Junior ROTC in the state; also home to state finalist dance teams and theatre arts programs. Known for a solid careers program including construction, biomedical and drone programs.
What Principal Carlos Perez wants to tell you about the school: “Mitchell High School has many opportunities for students to explore, regardless of what your passion is—there’s something impactful for you to do during and after school. I especially want to mention our Gear Up program that is a dedicated program for getting students into colleges and careers with scholarships. We receive 100 applicants each year per grade level—so start looking into it now! Parents should also be proactive and talk to teachers and counselors as early as possible-- the earlier they start, the more opportunities you can pursue here at Mitchell.”
Event details: The Open House is a part of a cluster of events, including a January 6 health clinic for free physical exams; and a counselor-led field trip from feeder schools’ eighth grades to Mitchell, with shadowing opportunities and special programs to get the students up to speed on the offerings at the high school. For more information, contact carley.crowder@d11.org.
Odyssey Early College and Career Options (ECCO)
2115 Afton Way, 80909
When: January 23, 2020
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Specialties of note: Odyssey ECCO is a boutique school designed for academic achievers to obtain a transferable, college Associates degree at a four year high school. (Parents save from $12-$15 K!).
What Principal Sean Norman wants to tell you about the school: Call the counseling office to request a student shadowing day, or sign up at their website (dll.org/earlycollege) where you will get the best feel for life at the Roy J. Wasson campus. By junior year, students attend twelve credits at Pikes Peak Community College —up until then, students will be challenged to live up to their full, academic potential during on-campus classes with adjunct professors. The school has a pass rate of 85%, higher than the national average for community colleges and has an applied sciences track, as well, for students who want to start cyber-security, culinary or other entry-level career paths right out of this non-traditional high school.
Event details: Norman adds,“For students and parents to take control of their own education,” the evening starts in the auditorium sharing general information and then follows a rotating schedule at breakout sessions where current Odyssey ECCO teachers, students, prospective students and their parents learn about the school’s offerings. For more, contact renee.lacy@d11.org.
Palmer High School
301 N. Nevada Ave., 80903
When: Jan. 23, 2020 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Specialties of note: Palmer High School is in IB World School, and they approach teaching and learning through a lens of inquiry and connection to the world. Students have the opportunity to challenge themselves academically while receiving structured support through a nationally recognized tutoring center.
What Principal Lara Disney wants to tell you about the school: Principal Lara Disney said, “Palmer really does provide a place for everyone. We celebrate diversity and work to learn from those around us.” Disney also suggests students take advantage of the shadowing opportunity, attend sporting events, and be sure to ask questions of current Palmer students. “There are multiple people to contact for more information and our website has a wealth of information,” she said.
Event details: The Open House provides an opportunity for parents and their children to interact with current Palmer staff and students and get their questions answered as they make a choice about their next school. Staff and students will be on hand to answer questions about various programs and departments. Parents can also sign up for shadowing opportunities for their children. www.d11.org/palmer For questions specific to IB: Carolyn.derr@d11.org Counseling and course offering questions: James.yepez@d11.org Enrollment and permit questions: Valerie.jordan@d11.org General questions: Amy.petersenweddle@d11.org