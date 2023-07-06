Eye Associates of Colorado Springs: Knowledge, Experience, Technology

Dr. Neal Jepson and Dr. Robert Gardner saw the need for advanced, compassionate eye care in the community nearly 50 years ago and, in 1974, Eye Associates of Colorado Springs was established. Since then, the enterprise has grown to include nearly a dozen doctors in three locations and a premier surgery center. Onsite optical shops offer extensive inventory of the latest eyewear and contact lenses, courtesy of a team of certified opticians who can fill prescriptions and provide free adjustments and repairs.

Exceptional personalized care

A full team of highly experienced, comprehensive and subspecialty-trained ophthalmologists and optometrists are ready to welcome you at two Colorado Springs locations and in Pueblo. They provide services ranging from routine eye exams to complex eye conditions, and everything in-between, including cataracts, cornea conditions, diabetic retinopathy, eyelid problems, glaucoma, refractive errors (astigmatism, hyperopia, myopia), macular degeneration, and more.

Practitioners include Dr. Dean Carlson, Dr. Clayton L. Falknor, Dr. Marta L. Holley-Walz, Dr. Sheron Marshall, Dr. Matthew Miller, Dr. Minon Mitchell, Dr. Andrea Pikkula, Dr. Tyler Quist, Dr. Scott M. Smetana, Dr. George Ulrich, and the newest member of the team, Dr. Zachary Mortensen, who joins Eye Associates August 7.

Meet Dr. Mortensen

Dr. Zachary Mortensen is a comprehensive ophthalmologist with training in an array of general ophthalmologic conditions and ocular surgeries, including cataract surgery, minimally invasive glaucoma surgery and eyelid oculoplastic surgery. A native of Salt Lake City, Utah, Dr. Mortensen attended Brigham Young University and the University of Utah for his undergraduate studies. He then earned his medical and Master of Business Administration degrees at Texas Tech University, graduating summa cum laude, where he was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society.

Leaving the Lone Star State for the cornfields of the Midwest, Dr. Mortensen completed his internship and residency training at the University of Iowa. There, his extracurricular passions focused on community outreach as ophthalmology leader of the Iowa City Free Medical Clinic, starting Operation HawkEyeSight, a program providing free cataract surgery to uninsured clinic patients. He was awarded an American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery Resident Excellence national award in 2022.

Outside the office, Dr. Mortensen enjoys volunteering in his church, athletics, mountain biking, spending time outdoors and being with his family; he and his wife, Alicia, have three children.

Giving back to the community

The professionals at Eye Associates are a caring and compassionate group. They are involved in myriad charitable organizations, including EverythingForSight.org, a local nonprofit eye care organization envisioned by James Barad, M.D., that provides providing funding for and coordinating the delivery of comprehensive care to those in need. One hundred percent of “patient care dollars” are designated for patient care and support. Most of the sponsored medical and surgical care is performed at Eye Associates’ Pinnacle Eye Center, with a team of trained volunteers assisting the team.

Additional organizations benefiting from their generosity: MADRE’s Helping Hands, the Junior League of Colorado Springs, and Atlas Preparatory School.

It is obvious that the Colorado Springs community is near and dear to the hearts of the Eye Associates team … and the community has responded in kind, nominating the practices as a Best of the Springs location, ensuring their place as a winner in 2022 and 2023!

The doctors are in!

To schedule an appointment at Eye Associates of Colorado Springs’ Pinnacle Main location at 2770 N. Union Boulevard, Suite, 240, the Pinnacle North office at 10035 Pearl Pass View, Suite 200, or Eye Associates of Pueblo at 3707 Parker Boulevard, call 719-471-2020. You can also visit www.eyeassoc.com to learn more about the practice.