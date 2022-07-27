Eye Associates of Colorado Springs: A well-established care provider excels and expands!

Eye Associates of Colorado Springs was established in 1974 by Dr. Neal Jepson and Dr. Robert Gardner, who saw the need for advanced, compassionate eye care in the community. The founders were with the practice until 2006 and 2015, respectively. Today, there are three locations – including a new facility in Pueblo – and a premier surgery center that welcomes patients for comprehensive services from a team of highly experienced ophthalmologists and optometrists. Additionally, a team of opticians provide optical services with an extensive inventory of the latest eyewear.
Be seen by the best!
Doctors at Eye Associates are among the foremost practitioners in Colorado. They have extensive training in eye conditions – routine and complex – and strive to make every eye care experience comfortable. Pursuing continuing education opportunities assists them in providing the most up-to-date treatments and technologies available to patients.
The Eye Associates team sees patients for routine eye exams, refractive error (e.g., myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism), cataracts, glaucoma, various cornea conditions, eyelid problems, macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and a wide variety of other eye conditions.
Practitioners include James Barad, M.D.; Dean Carlson, M.D.; Clayton L. Falknor, M.D.; Marta L. Holley-Walz, O.D.; Sheron Marshall, M.D.; Matthew Miller, M.D.; Minon Mitchell, O.D.; Andrea Pikkula, O.D.; James Sbarbaro, Jr., M.D.; Scott M. Smetana, M.D.; George Ulrich, M.D.; and the newest member of the team, Dr. Tyler Quist, M.D.
A look at Eye Associates’ community contributions
The care that the professionals at Eye Associates put into their daily office lives extend to their personal lives. Their compassion is evident through involvement in myriad community charitable organizations, including EverythingForSight.org, MADRE’s Helping Hands, the Junior League of Colorado Springs, and Atlas Preparatory School.
Eye Associates’ Dr. James Barad was the visionary behind EverythingForSight.org, a local nonprofit eye care organization. Most of the sponsored medical and surgical care performed is done at Eye Associates’ Pinnacle Eye Center in Colorado Springs, with a team of trained volunteers assisting the team.
Welcome, Dr. Quist!
Fellowship-trained Dr. Tyler Quist recently joined Eye Associates and will be evaluating patients in two Colorado Springs locations and the newest facility in Pueblo at 3707 Parker Boulevard. He is a glaucoma and cataracts specialist and treats a wide variety of common eye conditions. He completed his undergraduate degree at the University of Utah and received his medical degree at its School of Medicine, where he was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society for academic performance. He completed his internship, residency, and fellowship training at the University of Iowa Hospitals and clinics, where he was awarded both the Resident Teaching Award and Fellow Teaching award and authored many peer-reviewed research publications.
Dr. Quist and his wife have five children. When not at work, he loves spending time with his children and is active in his church. As a passionate wildlife artist, Dr. Quist enjoys sketching upland game birds, waterfowl, and local wildlife. As an avid outdoorsman, he enjoys bow hunting, fly-fishing, and spending time in the mountains.
Call 719-471-2020 for an appointment at Eye Associates of Colorado Springs’ Pinnacle Main location at 2770 N. Union Boulevard, Suite 240, the Pinnacle North office at 10035 Pearl Pass View, Suite 200, or Eye Associates of Pueblo at 3707 Parker Boulevard. You can also learn more about the practice at www.eyeassoc.com.
