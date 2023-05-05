Exploring Ohio’s Sports Betting Timeline and Locations

On December 22, 2021, Mike DeWine, Ohio's governor signed House Bill 29. This bill legalized sports betting but also set guidelines to follow all over the state. He received overwhelming support from the Senate and House. The Senate voted in favor, 31-1, and HB 29 cleared the House 72-12.

By January 1, 2023, people who enjoy sports betting in Ohio could finally place bets legally. The Sports Betting Bill legalized sports betting in the state at retail and online stores.

The state now allows legal sports betting through retail and mobile sports gaming operators with licenses. Ohio’s Casino Control Commission is responsible for providing regulatory oversight in the sports betting industry.

There was a desire to make sports betting accessible in the best way possible to the public by the lawmakers. The legislature in Ohio didn’t have any doubts about where to make sports betting available.

The state offers sports betting in various ways and locations. That includes bet365's Ohio app and other private operators.

The license

There are three licenses in the industry according to the sports betting legislation in the state. These include sports betting through mobile apps and online, sportsbooks at brick-and-mortar casinos, sports teams’ locales, racetracks and Ohio sports betting kiosks.

So far, the state has issued over 40 mobile and retail sports betting licenses. This number is expected to grow in the immediate future and that is no surprise with the success so far in terms of sports betting in the Buckeye State.

The state has 11 casinos and racinos (combined racetracks and casinos) including four stand-alone casinos. These include Horseshoe Casinos in Cleveland and Cincinnati and Hollywood Casinos in Toledo and Columbus. Racinos or racetracks with casino gaming total seven in the state and they also offer legal sports wagering.

Operators had been advocating for the legalization of sports betting in Ohio since 2018 after the Supreme Court overturned the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA).

Those who don’t want online sports betting or to go to a casino can bet at their local supermarket or bar. This is because in Ohio sports betting legislation legalized sports betting kiosks in restaurants, bars, restaurants, grocery stores and even bowling alleys.

So far, a great success

In January alone, betters had wagered about $850,000 across the state’s 772 sports betting kiosk locations. Kroger, a popular supermarket chain, is considering launching its own kiosks and the company is considering offering sports betting at its 42 locations across the state.

Legalized sports betting has been a major boon in the state so far. In the first month, the overall bets wagered by residents totaled $ 1.1 billion. The success in the Buckeye State for sports betting is evident and not even a year has passed since it became legalized.