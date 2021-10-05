Enjoy Retirement Without a Principal & Interest Mortgage Payment!

Q: What do most Americans cite as their #1 fear during retirement?
A: Running out of money.
If you are living in a primary residence, plan to stay a minimum of 18 months and have paid your mortgage and creditors on time for the last two years, you might want to consider a Reverse Mortgage.
DID YOU KNOW?
- More than 1.2 million senior households have utilized an FHA-insured reverse mortgage
- Older adults often focus on a debt-free retirement, overlooking a valuable financial resource: their home. Collectively, homeowners 62+ years have a record $6.5 trillion of “tappable” equity
- A reverse mortgage is a “non-recourse” loan. Borrowers are not responsible for repaying the loan.
Source: Black Knight, Nov. 2, 2020
A reverse mortgage offers options, flexibility
A reverse mortgage can help homeowners at least 62 years old age-in-place, maintain independence, retain home title ownership, gain access to home equity that earns compound interest tax-free (and is non-taxable when drawn on) or double their purchasing power to get a newer home.
They enable older Americans to borrow against the equity in their homes to help fund retirement needs without having to make PI monthly payments as required with traditional “forward” mortgage or home equity loans. Funds are advanced to the borrower and interest accrues, but the outstanding balance is not due until the last borrower leaves the home, sells, refinances or passes away.
A reverse mortgage was a “win” for many local Coloradan clients of Kevin Guttman’s, including:
- Carol, an 84-year-old woman on a tight budget, was using credit cards to buy groceries. A reverse mortgage freed up more than $1,000 each month, eliminating her monthly PI mortgage payment and enabling her to pay off debt and retain title to her home.
- Ruth, a 75-year-old woman, dreamed of buying a sprinter van to travel to national parks. She turned her dream into a reality with a reverse mortgage, using equity from her home tax free.
- Sharon and Bill, a couple in their 60s, used a reverse mortgage to double their purchasing power for a newer, updated home with no monthly PI mortgage payment. When Bill passed away, not having a mortgage payment allowed Sharon to stay in their home.
- Jim was concerned that his senior parents might outlive their money. A reverse mortgage’s elimination of monthly PI payments gave the couple more disposable income to pay medical and rising cost of living expenses.
Is a reverse mortgage right for you?
A Certified Reverse Mortgage Professional can educate you about your specific numbers and what you might quality for, as well as provide an analysis of your situation, so you can make an educated decision. All reverse mortgage borrowers are required to get counseling from an independent, third-party, HUD-approved counseling agency.
A reverse mortgage does not have to be complicated when you have a professional’s help!
Certified Reverse Mortgage Professional (CRMP) -- An elite designation
Guttman, a reverse mortgage specialist with C2 Financial Corporation, recently achieved Certified Reverse Mortgage Professional (CRMP) status, joining a group of 176 such designated individuals nationwide who currently hold the designation. He passed a rigorous exam and background check, demonstrating a competency in reverse mortgages and dedication to upholding the highest ethical and professional standards.
“Achieving this milestone is a testament to my commitment to reverse mortgages,” said Guttman. “The process was long and arduous and adds to the level of expertise maintained by me and our firm.”
In addition to his CRMP designation, he also earned a Military Mortgage Designation to better serve veterans.
Prior to his current career, Guttman was a fundraiser, campaigning for the less fortunate in need of clean water, medical clinics, schools and small business loans. He is also an ordained minister and best-selling author. The real estate business is multi-generational in the Guttman family, as Kevin’s father was a REALTOR®/real estate investor and he currently works with his wife of 33 years, Sabena.
