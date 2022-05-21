Enjoy natural beauty, easy access to amenities, and three garage/workshop spaces at secluded Castle Rock estate

Breathtaking mountain views and 450 mature trees on 20 acres surround three outbuildings totaling more than 28,000 square feet of garage/workshop space that offer myriad options for a future owner to customize, and a 4,377-square-foot beautiful ranch-style home offering a four-car garage. The property has two gated driveways: the garages can be reached by a well-maintained circular concrete driveway, shared with the residence, and a rear gravel driveway. There is also an additional building site that can accommodate a guest house. Safety is ensured by a state-of-the-art surveillance system and 30 security cameras. Technophiles can enjoy 80 up, 40 down high speed internet and four Wi-Fi networks, and abundant phone capacity.
The Main Shop is 17,000-plus square feet with Structural Insulated Panels added to the original structure and polyaspartic flooring and in-floor drains in all rooms. There are three offices – one large executive office with wainscoting and crown molding, and two smaller adjoining ones – as well as his-and-her bathrooms, a wash stall and filtered water access. There are eight oversized garage doors and six large rooms that could be used for vehicle storage – up to 80 or more vehicles! – as well as a car wash bay with commercial lighting, and a 900-square-foot wood workshop. Since most of the walls are not load-bearing, they could be moved to open up the space, as needed. The Body Shop, made of Nucor steel, is 9,000 square feet (about twice the area of a basketball court) and has one-foot-thick walls and energy-saving insulation. There is mezzanine storage, polyaspartic flooring with in-floor drains, RV hook-up, and water access (not currently hooked up). The 2,080-square-foot Pole Barn, located near the back gate, has four doors, walls that have been fully lined with spray foam insulation, unfinished polyaspartic flooring and radiant tube heaters.
Equipment negotiable in the sale includes two installed dynamometers (chassis and engine), a five-year-old AFC Finishing System paint booth and more.
The residence, entered through an alder front door with glass inlay, is designed for formal entertaining and family living. Custom doors and hand milled select alder trim are featured throughout the home, as are Brazilian walnut hardwood floors and light, skip troweled walls. Bright and spacious areas include an open concept kitchen, dining room and great room. The gourmet kitchen, with porcelain tile flooring, is a cook’s dream, equipped with a Jenn-Air electric cooktop with pot filler and custom copper range hood, refrigerator, wall oven, microwave, and Bosch paneled dishwasher. Custom cherry wood cabinets feature lighted glass display shelving and have granite countertops. There is a large island with storage, vegetable sink, garbage disposal and warming drawer. The walk-in pantry houses two refrigerators. There is a breakfast bar, a breakfast nook that offers an eat-in area with access to the patio/gazebo. The adjacent powder room features custom travertine tile. The centrally located dining room has select alder arches and columns, a stone accent wall and tray ceiling with undermount lighting. The great room has large windows, 13-foot vaulted ceilings with skylights, a stone accent wall and porcelain tile with decorative inlay, and custom doors with decorative irons screens leading to the backyard. Additionally, French doors provide privacy for an office that is equipped with speakers.
The master bedroom has cherry hardwood floors, a vaulted ceiling with skylight and wood burning stove with stone accent wall and hearth. A private patio can be accessed via a custom wood door with decorative iron screens. The five-piece master bathroom with porcelain tile floor features a jetted soaking tub, shower with multiple shower heads and body jets, heated floors, and a walk-in closet with an organization system. The full bathroom for the two other bedrooms has a double vanity.
The first two-car attached garage, on the main floor, can be accessed from the entry and the mudroom. The second attached garage, in the basement, has storage shelves. Both garages, which can accommodate four cars total, feature natural cedar garage doors.
Also in the basement is a hand milled knotty alder trimmed recreation room with fireplace and plumbing for a wet bar and a three-quarter bathroom. There are also unfinished storage rooms and a utility room.
The home has a new water pressure tank and softener (2021), new furnace (2022), a Central Vac system and radiant in-floor heat with zones. There are also two outdoor barbecues with natural gas lines and a large garden shed with two storage bays.
The Town of Castle Rock, located between Denver and Colorado Springs, has something for everyone, from a historic downtown area to open space, miles of trails, shopping, and a top-notch school district. It has been recognized as one of the best towns in the U.S. to live, work, dine and play, and as one of the safest cities in Colorado.
This unique property at 1751 West Wolfensberger Road, Castle Rock, Colo., is offered at $5,875,000.
