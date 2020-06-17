If you’re worried sick about a person between the ages of 16 and 21 who has given up on school; or if you are that person and need a new start, in a place where people truly have your back, Eastlake is for you.
Not every charter high school can do what Eastlake does. The staff, teachers and students support each other in a way that goes above and beyond what schools usually can do. That’s probably why they call themselves a family.
Omari Williams, the enrollment coordinator and registrar said, “We will advocate for our students, whether that’s with social services or other authorities and agencies. We give out bus passes to get to school and work. We have everything that these disenfranchised students have come to expect they will NOT receive. And we have story upon story of successful Eastlake grads who have gone on to do great things. Because we believe in the resiliency of the human spirit.”
Offerings
Post-secondary workforce coordinator Mark Connell works with students who are college bound; who would like to join the military; or who would like to pursue a vocational path that will allow them to create a solid life for as long as they would like to work in that field. “Not everyone has to go to college to make a successful future,” Connell said, “We create individualized plans to gain opportunities for the student that match their interests and abilities.”
All students complete the Naviance (ICAP-Individual Career and Academic Plan) to determine their course pathway. Students are required to complete 150 hours of work (volunteer, paid or an internship) to help them develop workplace skills. Students also have the opportunity to visit businesses, thanks to Eastlake’s partnership with Pikes Peak Business; and examine which CTE pathways for certification in several industries they would like to pursue. Students will also take ACT/SAT course prep and some will discover how to prepare for the military entrance examinations.
“We try to keep our offerings community-based and local and have so many community partners that help us do so. We’re so grateful for them—and we are always looking for area businesses and industry leaders to join us in our endeavors,” said principal Cassandra “C.J.” Berry.
The team at Eastlake maintains that the heart of their organization is to get students ready for what happens next, whatever that may mean for each person. Even during the school closings this spring, staff reached out to each student—all 143—nearly every single day to make sure that that person felt cared for and that their dreams for the future weren’t just falling through the cracks.
“Every student who needed one had a Chromebook,” security guard Jaime Jones said. “And our team here really stepped up to provide them with the care and concern they deserve in a time of disruption.”
Students on the way up and out of danger
Three years ago, the school created an independent charter and joined D-11. Prior, they were a for-profit school known as Life Skills, based out of Ohio and corporately owned. The staff during the Life Skills era were just as caring and the students just as inspiring. Now, however, as a free-standing, not-for-profit charter school, the team has the autonomy to create even more programs tailored to what students in this community need at this time in history.
“These students were falling through the cracks. Over the years, we have identified the specific actions they can take on their own behalf and that we can take for them and with them to stop that trajectory,” Williams said.
“We start by supporting their whole family. We listen to their frustrations and we make sure that their basic needs are met. Kids who come to Eastlake get all the help they need to stay safe,” said Berry
Community spirited leadership
Berry has been a Colorado Springs teacher and educator for decades. First a teacher on Fort Carson and then at Carmel Middle School, C.J. came to Life Skills as a science teacher and then worked as assistant principal. She would like the community to know that Eastlake prepares their students for life beyond high school and that the school is there for students who think they can’t make the crucial beginning of obtaining a high school degree. Eastlake is also for parents who may be tired of trying everything and seeing no results. The team at Eastlake doesn’t judge where you have been as long as you begin to work hard to get where you’re going today, starting now.
“We’re a family. And like a family, you get many chances to come back to us and get your diploma, along with making a plan for a career that can support your family, whatever that looks like. Sometimes it’s tough going for some of our students but once I see the light come on in their eyes, it’s a beautiful thing to watch them achieve what they have achieved, become who they were meant to become,” Berry said.
Inspiration everywhere at Eastlake
C.J.’s assistant, Claudia Salomon-Ruiz graduated from Eastlake five years ago. You may see her smiling face in the front office when you visit (and they encourage prospective students and parents to make an appointment to visit). She dropped out of school at 15 and came back to Eastlake to earn a degree because, as she put it, “What would I tell my daughter if I gave up? What would I show her about going after your goals?”
Claudia and so many students like her were given a second chance to create a future and a career that allows these strong people to achieve whatever they set their mind to doing. Some students just need a hand up in life: the Eastlake students I’ve heard about go on to do great things and create terrific opportunities for themselves and their families.
Eastlake is open year round. Call them today to start a new tomorrow. (719) 271-0145