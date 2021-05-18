DUI – Frequently asked questions about DUIs in Colorado

What can happen to me?
A DUI conviction may result in the loss of your driver’s license, expensive fines, community service and a jail sentence. An experienced attorney on your side may be able to get the charges against you reduced or dismissed and afford you the defense that you need.
What are the legal limits in Colorado?
Colorado law creates a permissive inference of intoxication in cases involving alcohol intoxication if the driver has a test result of .08 or higher blood alcohol content (BAC) while operating a motor vehicle, whereas a DWAI requires a driver to have a .05 BAC. For drivers younger than 21, the BAC limit is .02. Chemical test results are used by prosecutors to help obtain convictions.
What charges will be filed?
The charges will depend on a variety of factors which many times depends on your chemical test results. If your blood alcohol level is .05 - .079 you will most likely be charged with Driving While Ability Impaired by Alcohol (DWAI), which alleges your ability to safely operate a motor vehicle due to alcohol or drugs was affected to the slightest degree. If you are above a .08 blood alcohol level you will most likely be charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol (DUI), which alleges you were substantially incapable of safely operating a motor vehicle as a result of alcohol intoxication. (See C.R.S. 42-4-1301 for complete definitions).
What is reasonable suspicion?
Reasonable suspicion means a police officer must have a reason to believe you committed a crime to pull you over for suspected drunk driving. This may be weaving into other lanes on the road, failing to brake at intersections, or driving at inconsistent speeds. Without any of these or other demonstrable reasonable suspicion to contact you the officer may not have a legitimate basis to pull you over.
If there is not sufficient evidence of a criminal basis for contact, or even a traffic infraction, there may not be reasonable suspicion to contact you. The attorneys at The Bussey Law Firm PC Bussey attorneys may be able to successfully challenge whether law enforcement had reasonable suspicion to contact you.
What defense can attorneys use?
Miranda issues: If the officer fails to advise you of Miranda rights after an arrest there can be an issue with the use of those statements. This can include challenging the officers underlying arrest determination which relied on the driver’s un-Mirandized statements.
Faulty blood alcohol tests: The prosecutor will rely heavily on the blood or breath alcohol results. The attorneys at the Bussey Law Firm PC know how important it is to challenge these results. The blood and breath test results require a proper legal foundation that can be challenged.
Field sobriety tests: When a person is pulled over for driving impaired, the police officer administers a test for the driver’s balance, motor skills, and coordination. These observations made by law enforcement can be challenged. Factors such as poor lighting, preexisting medical conditions, slippery roads, and other issues may impact a person’s ability to complete field sobriety maneuvers.
Timothy Bussey has the experience, resources, and training to provide a defense his clients need when facing DUI charges.
