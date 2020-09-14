You want to know about an interesting and potentially lucrative NFL betting trend?
Get this: According to odds provided by SportsBetting.com, an online sportsbook open to customers in Colorado, players who had preseason odds 100-1 captured the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award in each of the past two seasons.
And both were quarterbacks entering their second year in the NFL.
After making just one start during his rookie season, Patrick Mahomes had a breakout 2018 campaign in throwing 50 TD passes to lead Kansas City to a 12-4 record while beating out Drew Brees for the MVP.
The following season, Lamar Jackson led the Baltimore Ravens to a 13-2 record en route to becoming the second unanimous MVP in NFL history.
Can Drew Lock of the Denver Broncos make it three in a row? He has the same MVP odds as Mahomes and Jackson at SportsBetting.com, and he’s coming off a promising rookie campaign in which he was 4-1 as a starter down the stretch.
The Broncos spent this off-season putting new and improved parts around him in the belief that he will be Denver’s franchise quarterback – something the team’s fan base has longed for since John Elway was calling signals and leading the team to five Super Bowls and two NFL titles.
2020 NFL MVP Odds - Drew Lock 100-1
No matter how great of an arm he has or how high his IQ is, a quarterback can’t do it alone. So take a look at Denver’s supporting cast.
Receivers
Denver dealt Emmanuel Sanders to San Francisco midway through last season because Courtland Sutton emerged as a solid No. 1 option with 72 receptions for over 1,100 yards, good for a Pro Bowl selection in his second season. And he did this despite opponents keying on him.
Now he has help.
Improving the receiver position was the top priority for Denver in a draft loaded with the deepest class of receivers in recent history. Jerry Jeudy of Alabama fell to No. 15 despite being considered the top pass-catcher receiver in the draft by most pundits. Penn State standout K.J. Hamler was projected to be a possible late first round pick but dropped to the Broncos in the second round. Hamler is a speedster who excelled at creating separation at the college level.
The Broncos have a potential star at tight end in Noah Fant, who was the Broncos’ second-leading receiver as a rookie, accumulating the bulk of his stats in the second half of the season after the Sanders trade. Check this out: In his first eight games, he caught 20 passes for 185 yards and one touchdown. After that, he had 20 receptions for 377 yards and two over the final eight games.
Running Backs
Phillip Lindsay averaged 4.5 yards per carry and rushed for over 1,000 yards last season, the second straight 1,000-yard campaign for the undrafted running back out of Colorado who has averaged 4.9 yards per carry over his two-year career. He has been great at moving the chains, and Denver gave him a sidekick with the addition of Melvin Gordon III.
Lindsay’s primary weakness was his inability to contribute as a receiver out of the backfield, but Gordon averaged 8.4 yards per reception during his five seasons with the Chargers.
Offensive Line
The Broncos offensive line was one of the better units in the league when it came to run blocking last season. Denver ranked 11th in run blocking, according to Football Outsiders, but their pass protection was not all that great, ranking 25th in that category, with an adjusted sack rate of 8.1 percent.
Left tackle Garett Bolles is the only projected starter who has been with the Broncos for more than one year. He allowed four sacks last season. But since entering the league in 2017, he has ranked in the top three in penalties among offensive linemen.
Left guard Dalton Risner was a rookie last season, right tackle Ja’Wuan James is coming into his second season with Denver, and right guard Graham Glasgow was signed as a free agent from Detroit. Rookie center Lloyd Cushenberry III is expected to start immediately, so chemistry is going to be something to watch as this unit learns to play together.
2020 Drew Lock MVP Prediction
So to summarize, Denver gave Lock everything he could have wanted in the offseason in terms of skilled position players, especially the receiving corps, but one concern is Lock is likely to be under pressure behind this newly put together offensive line. The second-year quarterback is no stranger to that after having to elude SEC defenses at Missouri, which gives him more experience in that capacity than most young quarterbacks.
If that offensive line gels, wagering on Lock to win the Most Valuable Player award, especially at +10000 odds, is a bet worth serious consideration. Nothing wrong with an enormous payoff.
