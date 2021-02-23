Set against the backdrop of beautiful Front Range views with distinct amenities and luxurious homes, this is a must-see neighborhood
You do not want to miss the chance to own an amazing home at The Farm. Once you experience the neighborhood’s back-to-nature aesthetic, your family won’t be satisfied with anything less. The connections you make here will feed your soul and give you the fuel necessary to live abundantly.
These homes deliver on Colorado’s ultimate laid-back lifestyle. For example, one stunning new home offers over 3,400 sq. ft. of finished living space. This home is awaiting one lucky family to enjoy four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an open-concept layout with delightful, easy-care hardwood floors. Enter and enjoy the gas fireplace beneath a reclaimed 1920s barn wall and greet guests beneath high ceilings bathed in sunshine at any time of the year.
Cook in a gourmet kitchen among gleaming maple cabinets and windows letting in even more of the glorious Colorado sun. The grand island and tile flooring will make you feel as if you’ve stumbled into a Food Network set. An adjacent spacious laundry room and open concept floor plan allow for expansion to grow with your family or to offer a sweet office space or a study. The home can also be reconfigured with a home gym; poolroom; or a sports bar for the big Broncos game (we have to get some soon!).The master suite will ensconce you in comfort with artful ceramic tilework, great space and upgraded closets. Not to mention the three-car garage, a stucco and stone exterior among a landscaped garden and a large patio for every summer barbeque you host.
The home described above will soon be snatched up! However, more opportunities await for you to live abundantly in this distinctive community. Stay in touch with options by viewing available homes and lot selections on our website or by visiting builder model homes for all of the latest and greatest details. Learn what each builder has to offer by shopping Goetzmann, Saddletree, Vanguard and Vantage Homes. These builders deliver fresh home designs with an array of styles, ideal floorplans, desired outdoor space and popular walkout basements. Plus, you’ll love designing the interior finishes for your dream home.
One-of-a-kind park system
Nature serves a primary role here, with acres of protected open space, natural ponds, gorgeous mountain vistas and a first-of-its-kind linear park system. This features a combination of 10 parks and pocket parks with trails winding throughout the community for your morning ramble. Plus there is a connection built in to the popular Santa Fe and La Foret regional trails.
Gathering Place
The spectacular new Gathering Place featuring a clubhouse, pool and outdoor amenities beckons you for fun with friends and neighbors, as do an abundance of scenic offerings such as the nature preserve, views, and a picturesque pond (Lake Ann). Here families can fish, kayak or paddleboard. After work, relax and enjoy time with family and neighbors at the Winner’s Circle Courtyard, Jockey Club Patio or Pond Overlook, or even fit in a fitness class before dinner. All of this can be yours with HOA dues set at only $155 a month, which includes other services as well.
The Farm is ideally located close to I-25 and an abundance of conveniences including restaurants, shops, recreation, entertainment and easy highway access to the Colorado Springs destinations we all treasure: or easily head north to Denver.
There is no shortage of ways to make The Farm your daily refuge. Start living abundantly by visiting TheFarmColorado.com or by visiting The Farm in person. Just take the Interquest Parkway exit off of I-25 and head north on Voyager to Ridgeline Drive. Explore the community and follow signs to model homes.
New homes range from the $500s to over $1 million with choices plentiful. Homesites are available now in multiple areas of the community with the newest batch of lots nestled along a dedicated open space area. Lots are moving fast—visit today to pick out yours.
