The Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins enter the weekend needing a win for quite different reasons as the Broncos look to get back on track after back-to-back losses while the Dolphins look for a sixth straight win to stay alive in the playoff race.
As both teams look for a key victory, Miami enters Sunday’s showdown as a 4.5-point favorite with the game total set at 45.5 points at SportsBetting.com.
Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos Week 11 Odds
Date: Sunday, November 22 – 4:05 PM ET
Spread: Dolphins -3.5
Over/Under: 45.5
Denver Broncos Betting Outlook
After an 0-3 start to the season, it looked like the Broncos had gotten back on track, winning three of their next four games to get back into playoff contention. But after back-to-back losses, things are looking a lot less optimistic in Denver.
Though they’ve never been particularly strong on offense this season, the Broncos had what might have been their worst offensive performance of the year against the Raiders this weekend, scoring just 12 points in the loss. Drew Lock had the worst game of his young career, throwing a career-high four interceptions, and he got no help in the running game as Denver finished with just 66 yards on the ground.
The defense has been the Broncos’ strength for most of the year, but even that seems to be failing Denver in recent weeks. The Broncos have surrendered 30 or more points in each of the last four games after holding opponents under 30 points in each of the first five games of the season.
Miami Dolphins Odds Preview
After finishing last season with a 5-11 record, Miami has already had an impressive bounceback season with a 6-3 record so far. The Dolphins are undefeated with rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at the helm and after beginning the season 0-2, they’ve won six of their last seven games.
So far this season, Miami’s been one of the most balanced teams in the league in terms of its offense and defense, not leaning too heavily on success on one side of the ball. The Dolphins have shown the ability to win games in many ways this season with a 43-point offensive onslaught against the San Francisco 49ers earlier this season and a shutout victory over the New York Jets in consecutive weeks. Miami offense is averaging just under 28 points per game so far this season with three performances of 30 or more points while the defense is allowing just 20.2 points per game, holding teams under 20 points on four occasions.
The Dolphins have proven they can hang with anybody on both sides of the ball, and that sense of balance has been crucial to their team success this season.
Dolphins at Broncos Betting Prediction
Miami has almost everything working for it in this game as the Dolphins are the better and healthier team, have more momentum after five-straight wins and more to play for with their playoff hopes still very much intact. Denver does have the home-field advantage, which will be amplified by the thin air at Mile High Stadium, but the Dolphins have the advantage in this game everywhere else and should be able to pull out an easy victory and cover on Sunday afternoon.
Odds Pick: Dolphins -4.5
SportsBetting.com is a licensed sportsbook in the state of Colorado. Customers 21 years and older within Colorado state lines can wager legally through the website or mobile app beginning September 1. The content above is solely for informational purposes and does not guarantee future winnings.