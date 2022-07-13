Do you dream of getting a good night’s sleep? The Optum Sleep Center can help.

Sleep is essential for good health. It can directly impact your mood, productivity, stress level, overall well-being, and your ability to think clearly. The Optum Sleep Center addresses health problems that make a good night’s sleep elusive to many people.
At the Center, individuals’ specific needs are identified during a sleep study, and treatment is provided to improve their ability to rest and enhance their quality of life. “Sleep disorders are very common and could cause a significant burden to someone's health and quality of life. Fortunately, there are very effective treatments available,” said Dr. Hazem Ubaissi, who is the sleep specialist at the Optum Sleep Center. “Sleep apnea is a very common condition that sometimes runs in families. One’s age, weight and facial features need to be taken into consideration, as well as medical problems such as high blood pressure or irregular heart rhythm. It should also be noted that the altitude in Colorado affects oxygen levels during sleep, with some people experiencing significant drop in the oxygen level."
What keeps people from sleeping well?
Poor sleep hygiene, sleep disorders like obstructive sleep apnea, insomnia, restless leg syndrome and other general medical issues like pain and depression are among many causes of disturbed sleep. “People often seek help for sleep disorders when they are struggling with daytime sleepiness, fatigue, lack of energy, morning headaches, difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep, snoring or gasping for air while sleeping," said Dr. Ubaissi. “They may also seek our services when behaviors or symptoms are noted by a significant other or a physician – primary care, ENT, cardiologist, or psychiatrist among the most likely referrals. Most of the time a sleep study will be needed to further evaluate the cause of the patient's symptoms."
Sleep Studies
There are two options for those undergoing a sleep study: in-home testing or on-site testing. Each has its own benefit but neither require much preparation. For in-home sleep studies, the Optum Sleep Center provides training on how to use the diagnostic tool. Additionally, in-home sleep study participants have access to in-lab technicians via telephone in case questions arise. Participant wait time is approximately three weeks and our goal is to reduce wait time to less than two weeks.
Sleep Study participants at the Optum Sleep Center rest comfortably at a newly renovated six-bed facility. Six sleep rooms welcome up to 42 studies each week. The expanded space has minimized the wait time to between four and six weeks. Private rooms feature comfortable beds with new mattresses and box springs, a dresser, television, sink, fan, clock radio, artwork, and access to restrooms, a private shower and laundry facilities. The sleep room for bariatric patients includes a hospital bed, an en suite bathroom, and a view of Pikes Peak. There are recliners or pullout beds to accommodate caregivers who may need to stay with patients. Snacks and beverages are also available.
Once participants are settled in bed, technicians measure the quality and quantity of sleep. Brainwaves, muscle tension, heart rate and rhythm, breathing and nocturnal oxygen levels are measured via sensors on the skin.
Both courses of action require pre-approval from the patient's insurer so there are no billing surprises. Most sleep studies take place over the course of one night. Participants do not have to alter their medication schedule, though it is recommended that they do not nap or consume alcohol prior to monitoring.
Results are available within a few days of the study, and include an outline of test scoring, diagnosis, and a treatment plan. Sleep study participants will understand their symptoms and treatment options, which often involve breathing devices such as a CPAP machine. “The right size and shape of a mask can make a major difference to patients,” said Dr. Ubaissi. “We have multiple masks available for a proper fit.” Dr. Ubaissi and the experienced team members at the Optum Sleep Center provide "a personal touch,” taking time to communicate with patients. They work with durable medical equipment companies, handling the ordering of insurance-approved devices best suited to each person’s study outcome.
Hazem Ubaissi, M.D., has been a member of the Optum team since May 2020. He develops a personal relationship with his patients and their families in Colorado Springs and strives to provide the best standard of care to those with sleep disorders. He has been featured on KRDO Radio’s “Ask the Doctor” series, speaking on many aspects of sleep. He is board certified in pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine. A graduate of the Medical School of Aleppo University, Dr. Ubaissi completed his training in internal medicine, pulmonary, critical care, and sleep medicine at George Washington University, where he was voted Fellow of the Year in the department of medicine for two consecutive years.
Outside the office, Dr. Ubaissi enjoys spending time with his family, running, cycling, swimming, and exploring Colorado Springs. “I love Colorado and Colorado Springs,” he said. “There is a community feeling here that I had been seeking; a small-town feel where I am happy to be able to raise my family.”
The Optum Sleep Center is located at 1625 Medical Center Point, Suite 290, in Colorado Springs. Call 719-866-6627 or visit https://www.cshp.net/services/sleep-center to learn more.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only