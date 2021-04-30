Discover a community that will change your perspective on senior living

Revel offers multiple ways to pursue your passions
Now open near First and Main Towncenter, Revel Province is an independent living community built on a platform of wellness and empowerment that invites residents to live life on their terms in a resort-like setting. “At Revel, we recognize real independent living is customized and personalized, so we support the choices our residents make,” said Heather Holland, Executive Director at the Springs location.
From art classes and concert series to fitness programs and beyond, it is a mission for the Revel team to ensure that their community is much more than just a place to live.
“It’s a wonderful place. There are welcoming people, attitudes, and energies here. You’ll fall right into the flow of living and you’ll love it,” said Rebekah, an author and Revel Province resident.
Taking care of yourself and your needs, at last
Revel communities are built with wellness in mind and encourage connection and engagement through social, physical, spiritual, and intellectual experiences. No matter what you are looking for, you’ll find like-minded new friends and programs to enjoy. The floor plans and design of Revel Province’s lounges, restaurants and common areas will remind you of a high-end luxury retreat. There’s even a spa.
“One of the best things about Revel is our flexible dining experiences. Our restaurants are open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. and offer fresh, made-to-order, chef-created options that residents say are far beyond what they were used to at other communities. Residents can enjoy their meals when and where they want to do so,” said Holland.
Ovation and The Social Club – social and culinary opportunities abound
Revel residents can go to the popular Chef’s Table event held on the last Friday of each month at Ovation, where the chef whips up a fancy tasting menu with seasonal and local farm-to-table options often included. The “foodie” palate will be satisfied every day of the week, however with former Broadmoor Chef, Ryan Boyd, at the helm in the kitchen.
“The Chef’s Table showcases the culinary creativity of our chefs. It’s a more fine-dining setting and we bring in tablecloths, flowers and live music such as a piano player or harpist. We also pair the dinner with wine,” Holland said. “Residents enjoy dressing up for the occasion and many want these events scheduled more often.”
Once the weather warms up, there are outdoor BBQ’s, live music and many other outdoor events! As well as Wine Down Wednesdays and Happy Hour Fridays, which feature varieties of cocktails, wines and bites, and sometimes live music.
The community amenities are currently operating at reduced capacity, with plenty of room for social distancing and vigorous cleaning. Revel Province continues to follow all local, state, and national health guidelines.
Design your new lifestyle with your new friends
Residents are often the first to decide what new programming ought to be instituted at the community. Based on their skills and interests, they might lead a ceramics or yoga class themselves—however the Revel team makes sure to offer art instruction, fitness classes and other opportunities to expand your creativity and fitness.
The lifestyle culture there, called Revel Living, offers countless opportunities to learn and grow. Whether you’re into woodworking, yoga, mentoring a student, learning a new language, exploring botanical gardens, or even teaching a class, the Revel Province team can make it happen.
The best way to experience Revel Province
The team wants to make sure Revel is a good fit for their residents. That’s why they invite anyone interested to come have lunch at Ovation and take a personalized tour of the community. They’ll go over the costs of each floor plan, which includes meal points, housekeeping, transportation, utilities and more. Interested? Here are some key facts:
*Pets are welcome!
*There are open units available right now: The most common availability is one bedroom or one bedroom+ den. Studios to two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment homes are offered. These range from 576 sq. feet to 1294 sq. feet.
*Often, the cost of Revel is far less than home ownership. Factoring in the costs of homeownership, landscaping and maintenance, food, transportation, and social activities. All utilities (water, electric, gas, sewer, trash), weekly housekeeping, Xfinity cable/internet, complimentary transportation, 24-hour concierge and meal points are all included.
*There’s a heated, indoor saltwater pool for year-round enjoyment.
*Volunteer and mentorship opportunities are offered to deepen your connections to the community.
*Family and friends are always welcome to visit.
*Revel Living includes the intellectual, spiritual, physical, and social aspects of your growth—you can participate as much or as little as you would like in planned and ad-hoc events and entertainment—there’s a movie theater, outdoor gathering places and so much more.
Contact them today for a tour. You’re encouraged to visit at least three times to get to know the Revel family and your future neighbors. (719) 249-7742
