There’s nothing more intimidating than a blank page, except for a large blank wall in your home. It presents you with endless possibilities, but the freedom can also be overwhelming if you don’t know how to decorate a large space. Here are four strategies you can use to create a beautiful and unique design in your large space.
Layering
You don’t need to commit to one extra-large piece to fill a large space on your wall. Layering multiple decor pieces on a wall is a simple way to make a big visual impact while creating a look that is totally one-of-a-kind (and doesn’t come with an extra-large price tag). The layered look is visually intriguing and is a great way to create a focal point in any room.
To create a layered look, start by choosing a large piece of artwork or wall decor, then balance it with the rest of the room. You can create a symmetrical look by lining it up with other pieces or features of the room or deliberately offset it for a more contemporary, casual look.
Next, select a few smaller pieces that coordinate with your large piece, like signs, mirrors, clocks, metal wall art, or tapestries with different shapes, sizes, or textures. Whatever you choose should have a color scheme or theme similar to the large artwork to create a cohesive look. Arrange the smaller pieces around your larger piece, and you’re done!
Decorative Texture
If the layered look isn’t for you, consider adding a large-scale textural feature to your space, like a tapestry, rug, or cowhide. While you might think of rugs and cowhides as floor-only accessories, they’re just as beautiful when hung on a wall. They add loads of texture and pattern to a typically textureless space and their larger size makes a big visual impact. Have a favorite piece of art? Combine it with a rug, cowhide, or tapestry to add emphasis and make it really pop.
Another great way to add texture to your wall is by incorporating wainscoting or other decorative wood overlays. Wainscoting in particular adds a lot of dimension as well as a sense of elegance to a space thanks to its association with grand Victorian houses.
Paint and Wallpaper
When it comes to decorating you might not immediately think of paint and wallpaper, but adding an accent wall with a fresh coat of paint or some wallpaper is a quick and easy way to transform a space. Plus, the color you choose can have a big impact on the feel of the space. A warm red, yellow, or orange accent wall can be a great way to add a feeling of energy to a kitchen, dining room, or living room, while a green, blue, or purple hue can add calmness to a bedroom or study. Choose a bright, saturated version of a color for a cheerful and energetic feel or a dark version of a color for an elegant and moody look.
If you opt for wallpaper, it’s important to consider the pattern as well as the color. What sort of pattern is it? A traditional pattern might not fit with a modern space, but a geometric pattern might fit perfectly. Also consider the scale of the pattern: is it a busy, small-scale pattern, or an oversized pattern? If the pattern is small, using it on the entire wall could appear to busy and overwhelming. Do you incorporate pattern in the rest of your room? If so, it’s best to choose a wallpaper pattern in a different scale.
Gallery Wall
Similar to layering pieces on your wall, creating a gallery wall is another great way to decorate a large space, but with a more focused collection of pieces. It offers a chance to show off a variety of family photos, a collection of artworks, and other personal pieces in a way that is both curated and unique to you. Because it makes a big impact, a gallery wall is a great choice for a focal area.
The first step in creating a gallery wall is deciding on which pieces you would like to include in your wall. When choosing your pieces, have an overall theme in mind and be sure to repeat similar colors throughout the pieces to create a look that feels curated instead of chaotic. Don’t forget that a gallery wall can also incorporate shelves for displaying prized artifacts and other personal touches.
After you choose your pieces, think about how you would like your gallery wall to be laid out. Do you want everything to be on a grid? Or would you prefer something a little more free-form? Arrange your pieces on the floor to easily get a sense of how different layouts will look before you start hanging things. Once you’re satisfied with the layout, go ahead and start hanging.
Decorating a large blank wall doesn't have to be intimidating. Whether you try your hand at layering smaller wall decor pieces, embrace textural features like a rug, add a splash of color with an accent wall, or curate your own gallery wall, decorating a large wall gives you the opportunity to create a unique space.