Debunking the Biggest Bitcoin Investment Myths

We have all heard various things about Bitcoin investments. The following article debunks some of Bitcoin's biggest investment myths.
There is so much hype going around about Bitcoin investments. While some of those claims are true, there is also much misinformation doing rounds online. Thus, it can sometimes be challenging for beginners to understand the workings of Bitcoin investments. The following article debunks some of the most prominent Bitcoin investment myths.
Bitcoin Only Favors the Rich and Tech-Savvy Individuals
A common belief among some people is that Bitcoin is a currency that only favors a handful of wealthy and tech-savvy individuals, which is not true. Bitcoin is a decentralized currency accessible worldwide; a peer-to-peer digital currency that any investor can access and transfer online without institutional or government interference.
Bitcoin Investments Have no Intrinsic Value
There have been heated debates that Bitcoin lacks intrinsic value outside of its usage as a medium of exchange. While Bitcoin is not backed by any government or tied to any commodity, we can still argue about Bitcoin's value as a universal network of merchants and exchanges. Besides, value mainly depends on supply and demand. Bitcoin's value will undoubtedly increase if mainstream institutions adopt it over time.
Bitcoin Investments Are Illegal
Some also claim that Bitcoin investments are illegal because the currency is not a legal tender. In the United States, legal tender comprises bills and coins minted and issued by the Federal government. However, that does not mean Bitcoin investments are illegal since the US government classifies it as a virtual currency. Bitcoin might have some gray areas but, the assets are not unlawful.
Bitcoin Encourages Money Laundering
Several critics have linked Bitcoin to illegal activities such as money laundering, mainly due to its lack of government or regulatory oversight. Criminals have used Bitcoin to launder money in the past, as well as the U.S. dollar and other currencies. Bitcoin's blockchain maintains an accurate history of all transaction data, making it easier for the authorities to track criminal activities such as money laundering. The blockchain can hold data in multiple formats, including an image to help track all Bitcoin transactions and users' addresses in real-time. Visit nftspedia for more information.
Bitcoin Enables Tax Evasion
A handful of people have also criticized Bitcoin as a tax evasion enabler, mainly because of the anonymity of transactions. However, that is not true because Bitcoin transactions are not entirely anonymous. Instead, they are pseudonymous, making it possible to track all transactions. Many governments consider Bitcoin investments as virtual assets, subject to taxation laws.
Bitcoin Is a Ponzi Scheme
Many people define a Ponzi scheme as a form of fraud that pays investors with money from later investors, promising enormous payouts for meager investments. However, Bitcoin cannot be a Ponzi scheme because it is a peer-to-peer network without a central entity to spearhead such a scheme. Although early Bitcoin adopters have made significant profits, they are not doing so at the expense of new entrants.
Bitcoin Investments Are Not Safe from Hackers
Bitcoin is a virtual currency whose access and usage only occur online. There is no doubt that Bitcoin investments are subject to various cyber threats, including hacking. However, that does not make Bitcoin investments insecure. The network has multiple security measures to protect users from hackers and other cyber threats. Bitcoin investments are pretty safe if you observe the given security measures and use the network responsibly.
There are still several myths about Bitcoin investments doing rounds over the media. However, the best way to avoid confusion is to take time to do research and learn more about Bitcoin from reputable crypto-based platforms.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only