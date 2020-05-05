Colorado Springs scholars in D11 can choose a multi-disciplinary, deep-dive into a cool subject of their choice
One of the most award-winning and improvement minded school districts in Colorado Springs has exhibited great optimism, diligence and adaptability during these days of disruptive change. Yet in true D11 fashion, they’ve not just been willing to get the minimum done—they’ve launched the D11 Inquiry Project Learning Opportunity, which allows students to have choice and a voice in the subject matter they’re studying. By delving deep into topics they’re passionate about, now students may join cross-curricular teaching teams to learn more about what moves them. Yet, all of this learning starts with connectivity—with the larger D11 community and with technology.
Get the hook up
The first order of business included students, staff and teachers reaching out to each other to check up on the basics: Were they feeling well? Were families having issues with food? Other resource problems?
“We were able to connect with nearly all of our students within a few days of the school closing on March 16. We worked to connect them with the resources they needed,” said Executive Director of Student Success and Wellness Cory Notestine. D11 and other districts continue to distribute school breakfast and lunch programs regardless of where students live. The social and emotional wellness of district families is also top of mind.
“We’re recording videos to help families know what to look for, see signs of distress among its members and how to get help or simply communicate better,” Notestine said. “We also offer small group meeting opportunities for family support.” Other groups meet to discuss college resources, graduation, workforce center opportunities, seniors who are headed to the military, and more. Students or families needing help with any of these topics can call 719-520-2568.
For additional medical and behavioral health needs, D11 connects its students through school counselors with additional resources. For example, Peak Vista patients are now able to get telecare appointments for physical and behavioral health needs; many parental health programs also offer online assistance to families adjusting to COVID-19.
Getting technical
The District had already begun work to bridge the digital divide prior to the COVID-19 crisis—helping students who were not equipped to continue studies at home through its existing technology-enablement programs. As one of the prime items in the District Strategic Plan, there were several digital connectivity initiatives underway before this all began—luckily.
By the time you read this, the District will have finished distributing laptops and tablets to students who need them. With Governor Polis’ announcement on April 21 closing Colorado schools for in-person learning, creating connectivity remains crucial.
“I want to thank all of our families for their grace and patience as we have all adjusted extremely well to distance learning,” said Superintendent Dr. Michael J. Thomas.
Teachers began directly contacting families by April 7 to share guidance about the distance learning options available. Each teacher was given the option to use what they already had in place for online resources—Google Classroom, SharePoint or Schoology platforms were already in widespread use for many middle- and high schoolers.
In addition to keeping up with current curriculum, a team of eight educators created a the new, inquiry-based learning opportunity, under direction of Deputy Superintendent, David Engstrom. Students who are interested in delving deep into a subject, whether it’s World War II, ecology, Impressionism, nuclear physics, or culinary arts, students now have an additional “choice and a voice” through this pilot program.
Why an interdisciplinary project approach?
- Learners engaging in opportunities at a distance-- via rich, authentic inquiry
- Teachers working collaboratively to focus on inquiry through the graduate profile lens
- Educators acting as guides for students to engage in interesting and important materials
- Students engaging in inquiry, demonstrating learning/knowledge in a self-selected way; sharing on an online platform from which the wider D11 community can learn.
“Depending on grade level, students and teams of teachers can spend time learning about what each learner is passionate about, creating a deep and fulfilling relationship with a particular subject and allowing students to self-direct their studies,” Engstrom said. Students already access choice boards online, with suggestions for research on a topic that’s cool to them; or logging practice hours working on a specific skill. The Inquiry-Based Learning Program goes even farther: Detailed guidebooks walk teacher teams through the process of planning projects via a Schoology platform. Elementary through high school students will be invited to create and complete a multi-discipline project of their choice.
“Inquiry projects allow students to get answers to their own unique “why” that resonates within. Each one of us, as educators and learners, has an opportunity to facilitate learning in a new way that draws us toward living our vision and mission, while building our understanding in a practical way,” Engstrom said.
Strategic Plan brought to life
Engstrom explains the new program represents a “big picture ‘why’” that lives within the Strategic Plan. He adds it is one of the myriad ways the District community means to fulfill its mission and vision through the intentional development of the skills within the Graduate Profile. The profile encompasses eight competencies that all graduates need for success and were developed in response to feedback from the community and D11 staff cohorts in 2019. These are skills that all graduates need for success in whatever path they follow in life. Focusing on developing these competencies is the best first step to ensuring students will be ready for the challenges of 21st-century life, work, and citizenship.
Because the State Board of Education suspended its testing requirements for the rest of the year, students and teachers in D11 decided to expand their freedom to choose their study topics in a meaningful way—thus opening the door for this program to expand far beyond this year’s last semester.
“We’re hoping that the online format will allow students to keep track of their work in a centralized location—and we will have a timeline, artifacts and other signposts to expand the program based on their pioneering work,” Engstrom said. Schools started their projects between April 20-27 and many used the week of April 20-24 for project design and planning as needed.
By engaging in this Distance Learning Inquiry opportunity, students and teachers work with other D-11 teachers to create deeper learning experiences for students, with the strategic goal of developing the competencies to thrive during and after the K-12 experience. Flexible, needs-based professional learning for teachers helped them facilitate these projects with a library of specially-curated resources.
“Throughout the Inquiry Project, each teacher’s role becomes like a supervisor in the real-world workforce, when leaders facilitate and co-create these projects. I’m excited to see the new, meaningful levels of learning our students will reach,” said Engstrom.
