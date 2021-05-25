Crossroads Family Dentistry: A local family offers your family personalized dental health

The team at Crossroads love their jobs and it shows. Their leader Doctor Tyng, his wife Aubrei, and their four children want you to know you are a member of the family and not a number at Crossroads Family Dentistry.
“This practice means the world to us. It’s the way we help our community. That is why I got into dentistry in the first place—to create a wonderful environment for both staff and patients,” Dr. Tyng said. His wife Aubrei, a licensed dental hygienist, shares this vison, and she is often in the office, helping the team.
What are the cool differences about the Crossroads experience?
- We get to know our patients – “Your goals are just as important as what we might find in the chair. We respect your ideas and want you to know we will listen to your symptoms and create the best treatment plan for YOU,” said Dr. Tyng.
- The treatment rooms have a privacy door—This allows you to receive your dental treatment in private for a more personalized feel. If you are here for a routine dental visit, you won’t be distracted by the sounds of dental tools, creating a more stress-free environment.
- Hygienists work closely with dentists on your case. “Often an experienced hygienist can pinpoint emerging issues. We have monitors that allow you to see what your dentist and hygienist see. There’s no “black box”—we explain everything that’s happening and what’s up on the screen,” said practice marketing director, Brittany.
- Friendly team—ask anyone who works here, they enjoy their coworkers and how the Crossroads team has a family feel. “It’s obvious to everyone who comes in—we have fun. We also make people comfortable, and that good feeling translates to patients—even if they have some anxiety about their visit,” said dental assistant Kaitlyn.
- You have never seen a more beautiful dental office—seriously. You haven’t. “This is my dream building. Everything is brand new and we have opportunity for growth, too,” said Dr. Tyng
- Dental crowns are made in house where possible, with the help of 3d Digital Scanning Technology.
- The providers at Crossroads treat patients from 3 to 103 years old. “We often help kids feel comfortable before we even look at their teeth. There are TVs on the ceiling for (Nickelodeon shows) and our assistants are trained to stop the procedure if anyone, child or adult, starts to get upset. We work at a slow pace for those who have had nervousness about the dentist in the past. We love it when kids grow up with us and learn that a dental visit can be fun!” said Brittany.
- “Everyone here helps each other,” Kaitlyn. “And we have a great time together. If you become a patient, chances are you will be laughing along with us.”
- Here are some unsolicited raves from patients:
- Dr. Tyng and the technicians at this practice are excellent. It is by far the best dental experience I've had in 37 years. My issues were thoroughly explained to me, and I was extremely satisfied with the quality of the work. I greatly appreciated how attentive the human resources folks were in terms of handling the insurance side of the house as well.
- Friendly, professional, painless and fast checkup and cleaning. Everything I could ask for.
- Amazing office with great people. As a former dental professional myself, receiving the best care is highly important to me. I am very glad that I can trust Dr. Tyng and his staff to ensure that my teeth are healthy and looking great.
- The technology and equipment are certainly the latest and greatest. Crossroads Family Dentistry exceeded my expectations in so many ways and no longer do I feel nervous about going to the dentist. I couldn't be happier to have found them!
Watch the video to meet the team. Or schedule a visit—they’re conveniently located on Dublin Boulevard right next to Chick Fil A and behind the Fuzzy’s strip mall on the corner of Dublin and Powers. (719) 596-3481
