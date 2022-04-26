Cracks in Your Driveway? Check Out the Best Repair Options

Would you like to get rid of cracks in your driveway? Following are some of the best ways you can achieve your goal.
A lot of homeowners in Colorado Springs, CO, have problems with cracks in their driveways. It is not surprising that cracks are so common, since various things can cause them, including construction error, drying shrinkage and thermal expansion.
If you are struggling with this problem, it is important to have it fixed in a timely manner for two reasons: Repairing a couple of cracks is much more affordable than pouring a new driveway, and a cracked bulk of concrete in front of your home can be a real eyesore.
Are you planning to sell your home sometime in the future? You should know that something like cracks in the driveway could decrease your home's market value. Even if everything around it is in shape, a driveway in bad condition will make a bad first impression. Potential buyers will instantly think less of your home.
Fortunately, fixing this problem is not difficult. Read on, as we take a closer look at crack repair options, and their pros and cons.
Investigating Cracks
If you have decided to fix the cracks in your driveway, the first thing you will need to do is determine whether you have active or dormant cracks. Active cracks are caused by soil settlement and are constantly moving and growing. They will need to be repaired with flexible repair materials. Dormant cracks are caused by drying shrinkage, and they will remain the same until you fix them.
Crack Repair Options
Driveway Sealing
A lot of homeowners use a standard driveway sealant to fix cracks because they can do the work themselves and it is an affordable option. The upside of the driveway sealant is that it repels water and automotive fluids, as well as salt, so it keeps the concrete well-protected. Although it is a great preventative measure, driveway sealant is not the best option for repairing holes. It does not plug them, nor does it address the cause of the damage.
Resurfacing
If you want to make your driveway look as good as new, resurfacing is a great option. It will patch the cracks and provide a new overlay surface. It will not, however, fix the cracks, but temporarily hide them until they resurface once again. In the end, resurfacing will be a waste of time and money. This is a solution that does not work well in the long run, and surely does not address the cause of cracks.
Mudjacking
Active cracks appear due to shifts in the ground caused by moisture. When the soil moves, it creates gaps in the group. When this happens underneath your driveway, the concrete will sink into the ground. Mudjacking involves filling these gaps and once filled, your driveway will restore its original shape and look even and level once more.
Another reason homeowners like mudjackingis because it does not disrupt the landscape in any way. Your nearby shrubs and bushes will remain untacked. Unfortunately, the material used to fill the gaps is not waterproof. The freeze/thaw cycles will eventually cause the material to break, and the driveway will sink into the ground again. This process can also be time-consuming and expensive.
Another problem with mudjacking is that after it becomes rock-solid, this material also becomes incredibly heavy. This added weight can lead to additional settling. Additionally, contractions will need to drill large holes that will become an eyesore to insert the material and, even worse, may compromise the structural integrity of the concrete.
Epoxy Injection
Epoxy injection is used to fix cracks in concrete structures such as foundations, beams, columns and more. Its purpose is to bond the cracks, but it is not a great option for active cracks. Another issue with this process is that it does not address the cause of the problem. Therefore, it is just a matter of time before the fixed cracks reappear. Until it cures it can be impacted by water, developing milky lines.
PolyRenewal™ Solution
Our PolyRenewal™ concrete lifting and stabilization system presents a durable solution. It is a polyurethane-based material that can be used for both dormant and active cracks and will easily stand the test of time. Its advantage is that it cannot be affected by extremely high or low temperatures or UV rays. You can relax, knowing that this solution will not begin to bubble or crack in the sun. You only have to apply it once and your driveway will be free of cracks for a long time.
It is an easy, quick and durable solution and once it is applied you can use our driveway the same day. To apply this solution, our expert installer will drill very small holes into the affected concrete and then inject the PolyRenewal™ material underneath.
If you are tired of looking at your old, cracked driveway and wish to repair it, contact the professionals at Complete Basement Systems and schedule a free inspection and quote. We will help you restore your driveway to its old glory.
