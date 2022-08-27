Covington Homes builds more than houses

Builders create by weaving parts and materials together over a period of time. Covington Homes strives to be the Builder of Choice by creating community, delivering beautiful homes, and nurturing relationships. Grace and Ron Covington put their employees first so that they can focus on the needs of their buyers and homeowners. The Covingtons have a love for the American Dream of homeownership, and embrace this dream by empowering their employees and Trade Partners to create community.
Local Builder Caring About the Community
A percentage of every Covington Home purchase goes toward noble causes. Grace and Ron Covington support local charities with a special focus on children in need. Beneficiaries of Covington Homes’ generosity include:
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, that works to treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of the Pikes Peak Region, a nonprofit organization that trains and supervises volunteers to represent the best interests of victims of child abuse and neglect.
Care & Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado, that provides food, partnering opportunities and education to fight hunger and food insecurity in local communities.
Salvation Army, a ministry that works to meet human needs.
Peak Vista, that provides healthcare for people with access barriers.
“Covington Homes works to create community each and every day,” said Grace Covington. “Future Homeowners who build a Covington Home are part of something larger than themselves, and help us affect change and make a difference every day.”
A charity near and dear to Covington Homes' hearts
The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway was the seventh year that Covington Homes, their Trade Partners and Associates built a home at zero cost to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. One hundred percent of proceeds from the 11,000 tickets sold – more than $1.1 million – went directly to St. Jude. To date, Covington Homes and its Partners have helped to raise over $5.8 million for this cause.
The Covington Community
Team Covington continually does good for the overall community.
Covington Homes embarks on a journey with each of its future Homeowners to ultimately be part of the larger “Covington Community,” comprised of Homeowners, Buyers, Trade Partners, Business Partners and Banks, and the Covington Homes team and its employees.
Quarterly Signature Events are held throughout the year, building camaraderie among everyone. These eagerly anticipated events include bake-offs, fiestas, and visits with Santa Claus, to name a few. Each of these events is very well-attended, giving everyone the opportunity to connect and build relationships. Covington Homes also hosts events for its Realtors and Trade Partners to show their appreciation.
“It is important for us to hear from our buyers about their experience,” said Grace Covington. “You never know who you are going to meet; it could be the plumber who put your bathtub in, or a trade partner who could help fix something your child broke! Our get-togethers, events and parties are truly a charmed circle.”
Smart and Sustainable Homes
Covington Homes constructs energy efficient and sustainable quality homes. Covington Homes is environmentally conscious, builds with transparency, and values honesty and integrity.
Equipped with high efficiency furnaces, water saving faucets and Energy Star Appliances, upgraded insulation, advanced framing techniques and third-party inspections, homeowners can count on greater energy savings, more comfortable living, a healthy environment, lower operating costs, and higher resale value.
“It is still a great time to buy a home,” said Grace Covington. “At Covington Homes, we assist in finding a buyer the right home, and provide appropriate advice regarding their ability to finance a home. And, when they sign a contract with Covington Homes, the price is locked in.”
“We work with preferred lenders to help prospective homeowners buy down interest rates so they can continue to purchase a home,” said Ron Covington. “We look out for buyers; we do not undercut. We want to ensure the equity in our homes stays intact.”
Contact Covington Homes today for quality workmanship, superior customer service and competitive pricing.
