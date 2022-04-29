Covington Homes: Building relationships, giving back and creating community

Community means different things to different people. For Grace and Ron Covington, owners/principals of Covington Homes, it means creating a group – of customers, trade partners, friends and neighbors – who share a bond in Colorado Springs and El Paso County. Covington Homes truly is a “builder” in the broadest sense of the word! The fact is the entire award-winning, hardworking, dedicated team at Covington Homes – from management to finance, sales, marketing and construction – work hard to ensure that everyone is treated like family.
Giving back is a priority for the Covingtons – personally and professionally. They support CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of the Pikes Peak Region, as a major corporate business partner, helping to build community awareness and serving on the Board of Directors; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a pediatric treatment and research facility focused on children’s catastrophic diseases, serving as the builders – since 2015! – for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway; Peak Vista, a non-profit 501(c)(3) Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) that is dedicated to premier medical, dental and behavioral healthcare; the Salvation Army, that provides a broad spectrum of care for community members of all ages; Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado; the Pikes Peak Summit Complex visitor center; and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum.
“Coretta Scott King said, ‘The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members,’” said Grace Covington. “Mrs. King’s words resonate with us so strongly, as Ron and I feel so blessed to be able to do our part to help others who are less fortunate, as individuals and business owners.”
“Everything we are able to do is thanks to Covington Homes homeowners,” said Ron Covington. “Every new home contract helps the Covington Homes team donate generously to local charities.”
It is obvious that the Covingtons passionately believe in community and causes. The comfort and safety of others are among their highest priorities, which extends to their business, too.
Homeowners can count on a healthy environment, energy savings, lower operating costs and higher resale value with a Covington Homes house. The floorplans and features of their homes have been well thought-out, with end-users in mind. Safety, quality and durability are among the watchwords of the Covington team, as are some standard questions, like “What do people want?” and “What do people need?” These questions are answered in homes with ranch plans, main-level master bedrooms and a Workforce Housing product equipped with Internet-ready homes through a partnership with Lumen.
Covington Homes is an Energy Smart Builder, constructing comfortable, high-performance HERS (Home Energy Rating Score) homes that are built to current codes, with 90% Plus efficient furnaces, upgraded insulation, advanced framing techniques and 2x6 wall construction, HERS-rated energy-saving ventilation recovery fans, water-saving faucets, EnergyStar appliances and fixtures, and more!
Safety – on Covington Homes job sites and within its communities – is of the utmost importance. Homes have Ring camera doorbells and neighborhoods have watch signs and security patrols. Communities also work with Crime Stoppers. Covington Homes looks out for homeowners who, in turn, look out for each other.
People meet, get to know each other, and do things together in Covington Homes communities. Numerous signature events are scheduled throughout the year, including a recent Cupcake Wars Contest, a barbecue in July for homeowners and buyers under construction, an August Chili Cookoff and Holiday Event featuring Santa Claus in December.
Covington Homes communities – at Wolf Ranch, Banning Lewis Ranch, Meridian Ranch and the Gardens at N. Carefree – offer homes for people of all ages and all stages in life, providing a place for individuals and families to live, love, learn and grow. Prospective homeowners can rest assured that their home will be built with care, supported by a team that cares!
Visit www.covingtonhomesco.com to learn more.
Be sure to buy your St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway tickets now! Each ticket costs $100 and helps ensure that families with a sick child never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food. The Banning Lewis Ranch home by Covington Homes, with an estimated value of $595,000, will be a 2,750 square foot two-story residence featuring four bedrooms and baths, a two-car garage, spacious expanded kitchen with upgraded cabinetry, appliances and countertops, a finished basement, vaulted entry, and great room with gas fireplace.
One hundred percent of all proceeds from ticket sales will go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Be sure to purchase early, as only 11,000 tickets will be sold! Tickets may be reserved by on https://www.stjude.org/give/dream-home/colorado-springs.html or by phoning 800-379-5217.
