Cordera—it’s time— final set of lots will debut this year

Discover what’s new at Cordera
Cordera has been a popular community for some time now with top notch amenities, beautiful mountain views, ASD20 schools and premier homes. Whether you’re an empty nester or a family of active kids, Cordera is getting even better again.
It’s true, Cordera keeps getting better with new builder lot releases, an upcoming fifth community park, a new pedestrian underpass and more walking trails.
Don’t forget, last year the community added a new heated lap pool and the “Wild Rumpus” 16-acre park, for acres of pure fun with nature-based park experiences, interactive discovery, play and traditional equipment, picnic areas and trails. With a Jack and the Beanstalk theme, and affectionately known as Fe Fi Fo Fum Park, it will be a welcome addition to Cordera’s unique park system—where magic and adventure blend in storybook-themed parks inspired by childhood favorites. Set to debut in 2022, Fe Fi Fo Fum Park will have cornhole, ladder toss, human foosball and four holes of frisbee golf. It will also have a shade structure, a golden egg sculpture, and three large vines as play structures for kids and more!
New homesites going fast
Earlier this year, our builders began releasing brand new homesites with more to come in May and July –what is sure to be a very popular last phase of Cordera. Plus, a fifth community park will offer features unlike any others so far.
Even better community center--again
During your visit to the homesites and builder homes, stop into the Community Center and prepare to be amazed at the wide array of options for you and our family to enjoy. The Center includes a new, three-lane lap-pool including an enormous deck; a second outdoor heated pool with kid’s splash area; fitness room with state-of-the-art equipment and complimentary fitness classes; multipurpose rooms, picnic area, fire pit and more. Quality of life, affordability, weather, recreation and stunning scenic views, including Pikes Peak, make Cordera Colorado living at its best.
Reserve now—lots are moving fast
Reserve your lot today because they’re going fast. There’s only one filing of lots left. With everything from raised ranches to modern farmhouse aesthetics, the Cordera builders are working hard to include all the features that you and your family deserve. In fact, the best builders in the Springs continue to offer the freshest home plans around—Campbell, Goetzman, Toll Brothers, Saddletree and Vantage Homes are awaiting your call. You can visit their model homes at Cordera today to tour spec homes available now or learn more about available lots and home plans.
You won’t believe the brand new models these fabulous builders want to show off this year. Two models just opened (Vantage) with CreekStone, Toll Brothers and Goetzmann debuting their new homes this summer. Stay tuned for a fall debut from Campbell Homes, as well; plus, Saddletree is set to showcase brand new models early in 2022.
So much NEW to see. Don’t miss out. Visit Cordera.com today.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only