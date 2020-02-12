Are you ready to plan your next vacation? AAA Colorado’s Travel Expo is coming to Colorado Springs for the first time. This event will be packed with the leading and best-known guided vacation and cruise companies from around the world. Discover everything you’ve ever wanted to know about Greece, Italy, Alaska cruising, river cruising, the Canadian Rockies by rail, adventure destinations and more. Take advantage of the hottest travel deals available for 2020 and 2021. Experience impressive presentations by travel industry leaders. Featured speakers include a stunningly visual and entertaining Alaska presentation by On Stage Alaska and a packing demonstration hosted by Anne McAlpin, a nationally-recognized travel expert, author and packing guru who has been a featured guest on Oprah and The View.
The Passport agency will be on hand and AAA Colorado’s travel team will be available to assist in planning future travel. These travel professionals bring significant value through their knowledge, expertise and service and will make sure you’re getting the best deals possible and that your trips are tailored to meet your individual goals.
Enter to win exclusive prizes including the Grand Prize, AAA Colorado’s Ruin & Rails Package, a 3-night trip including Mesa Verde National Park and Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad.
Don’t miss this exciting event on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 10am to 4pm at the Colorado Springs Marriott. For tickets and information go to AAA.com/TravelExpo. The event is $6 for members, $8 for non-members and $10 on the day of the show. This event will sell out! Get your tickets for this exciting Travel Expo now!