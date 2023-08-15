Colorado and Cryptocurrencies

The state of Colorado is well-known for many things. But stunning vistas, gorgeous landscapes of mountains and forests, and high quality of life aren’t the only highlights.

Unknown to many, the state is an avant-garde place when it comes to cryptocurrencies. Whether you want to build crypto passive income or use it for everyday activities, it’s a promising state to do so.

In this article, we’ll explore the current state of cryptocurrencies and where it’s headed in the Centennial State.

Pay Taxes with Bitcoin

Colorado Governor Jared Polis is a huge proponent of cryptocurrencies. According to him, this is part of a plan to convert Colorado into an innovative hub for crypto and blockchain technologies.

His love for Bitcoin isn’t new. In 2014, he accepted Bitcoin as a donation for his U.S. Congressional campaign. This is why in 2022, Colorado became the first state to accept Bitcoin for paying state taxes.

This is major news for residents since you can use cryptocurrency for an ample variety of tax payments. It includes individual and business income tax, sales and use tax, withholding tax, severance, and excise fuel taxes.

Additionally, even though you can pay in Bitcoin, you’ll exclusively receive tax refunds in U.S. dollars. So far, the plan hasn’t been very successful, with just a few payments since it started. However, that may change with cryptos becoming more and more popular.

Still, it’s a big political move that aims to generate traction and more widespread support for cryptocurrencies.

Meet the ETHDenver

The government isn’t the only crypto enthusiast organization in the state. The city of Denver is also home to ETHDenver, which was the first and one of the biggest Ethereum Blockchain eve in the world and the

This event usually has more than 15,000 attendees and is sponsored by major players in the field, such as Coinbase, Fenbushi Capital, and others.

With the purpose of empowering the Web3 community and the state of Colorado as an Ethereum hub, the weeklong event offers parties, conferences, and much more.

This is significant because it may mark a shift away from Silicon Valley’s dominating tech scene and revitalize this sector in other parts of the United States.

Universities Are In It, Too

As the University of Colorado succinctly says, “Bitcoin is one of the best-performing assets over the past five to 10 years”. Because of this, the University accepts cryptocurrency donations.

However, you don’t simply part with your hard-earned crypto. This donation qualifies for an income tax deduction. Additionally, if you held crypto for over a year, you avoid the capital gains tax.

Colorado is poised to become a significant cryptocurrency center in the United States with all it has done to push the crypto more into the mainstream.