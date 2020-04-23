CIVA’s tight-knit community is working hard to ensure they take care of each other during this time of isolation and distance learning. Fortunately, the CIVA community has been able to adapt and grow in these challenging times, thanks to a concerted effort from everyone. Here’s how they’re doing it:
Reaching out to help
Headmaster Randy Zimmerman said, “We have approached this unique time with great concern for our community emphasizing the values of compassion and equity. What do our students need to make this transition, our parents, our faculty?"
"We connected with our students straightaway to make sure their physical needs were met—were they safe, did they have food, and how were they feeling emotionally, what do they need technologically to make this adjustment to remote learning?"
A new form of teaching and learning
CIVA is a small school, the average class size is 15, with staff and faculty who are able to provide an insightful personal approach to the learning process. How would this translate into an online model? When CIVA received the stay-at-home mandate, Administration, Faculty and the Governing Board considered all the information available to map out a plan to quickly adjust our pedagogy to account for increased reliance upon remote learning.
“The spirit with which our teachers adjusted to this new model is astounding! They are all so determined to still provide great instruction, feedback, emotional support and connectedness to make sure our students continue to learn and thrive during this unique time,” Zimmerman said.
“I’m so proud of our caring administration, teachers, staff —they are communicating so well with students and families, making sure they feel safe knowing they’re always cared for by the CIVA community,” said Board President Joey Finkbeiner.
Senior Advisor Elise Robinson said, “CIVA students care for their peers—our learners have reached out to make sure their fellow Ravens are surviving and thriving during this unique time in history. We’re so proud of the way the students are rising to the challenge.”
The show will go on
Nick Madson’s theater class was almost ready to put on Seussical: The Musical when the cast of 24 performers and techs got the word—no dress rehearsal and no show—for now.
“Everyone was working so hard to be ready by that Thursday, March 12 rehearsal, and next thing we knew, all after-school activities were cancelled. Students came running in the class—asking me— ‘that’s for everyone else, not us, right?’” Madson said. “It was heart wrenching when the final stay-at-home orders came through. We knew no one would be able to gather in a theater. I told them—it may be cancelled for now but this show will go on!”
The students in Madson’s theater class as well as those in the show now meet online for live video meetings. They all present monologues and continue with rehearsals. The sets and costumes are still being finalized—Madson posts pictures of them online for the kids to see, to keep their spirits up.
Madson also sends videos of the choreography to actors who are practicing the musical’s dance routines at home.
As the lead theater teacher, Madson was recruited to help CIVA theater majors as well as students who are not pursuing a professional theatre career learn how to excel in public speaking, a much needed life skill. These skills are practiced daily in his online classes.
“We’re ensuring that our students are confident and comfortable in everyday situations—as well as during auditions,” Madson said. “My shyest students are now volunteering to sing in classes today. It’s a gift to be a part of this transformation.”
Wellness while worried
Special Education Coordinator and health teacher Dan Orraj is responsible for organizing learning support for students with Individualized Education Plans (IEP) or 504 plans (for accommodations to a suitable learning environment). Orraj reports the students are doing well—he reached out at the outset to ensure they had the technical enablement they needed to work remotely. He’s also available for online one-on-one time so these students can receive the extra support they need to excel.
“They miss their friends at school but they’re really stepping up to the challenge and are in good spirits,” Orraj said. “I’m so proud of them.” CIVA students were given the opportunity to check out computers to complete online studies if they had limited access; for example, if parents were using the family computer to work from home or there were multiple scholars under one roof.
School Psychologist Heather Brown also maintains contact with families, teachers and students to check up on their wellbeing during a very disruptive time.
“We make sure to offer strategies for self-care,” Brown said, “including informal connections with me.”
Brown said these coping skills may include simple things like cooking a meal; cuddling a pet; writing a journal entry; drawing and painting; or sculpting with modeling clay.
Brown has created a confidential Google form for students to use to ask for help. She also meets one-on-one with kids on teleconferences if they want to talk.
Brown is available to anyone at CIVA who may be dealing with the stresses of social isolation and handling all of the changes to society the COVID-19 outbreak entails. “We will continue to offer guidance and resources for students who need it.”
A new video based world
“This is a whole new world in regards to academic and socio-emotional development, the adjustments are significant, and students are working hard to develop these new skills. Fortunately there has always been a faithful caring culture of camaraderie at CIVA, students are used to watching out for each other and looking for ways to lift each other up,” Zimmerman concludes. “We are all striving to navigate our way through this new and unique time.”
