China and America Find Harmony in Shen Yun’s Orchestra

Grammy-award winning singer Brenda Lee said, “Very, very good music, and I know good music,” after seeing Shen Yun at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville on Feb. 4.

Ms. Lee was not kidding. She has sold over 100 million records worldwide throughout her career that began in the 1950s, with hits that include the Christmas classic, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”

Shen Yun's world tour is proud to count Ms. Lee among many thousands, if not millions, of audience members who are being wowed by the company's dancing on stage and the live orchestra just below, in the pit.

Each Shen Yun performance comes with a highly unique orchestra. Traditional Western strings, brass and woodwinds sit next to ancient Chinese instruments like the two-stringed erhu, the guitar-like pipa and the famous gong. Original compositions by Shen Yun’s composers create a fusion of Western and Eastern musical traditions performed by musicians from all over the world.

In 2023, the harmony created during Shen Yun’s tour seems more poignant than ever. Tensions are at an all-time high between China and the United States, following the shooting down of a Chinese spy balloon earlier this month. Add to that the lingering COVID-19 pandemic that originated in China, the country's shady trade practices, its intellectual property theft and aggression against the freedom-loving Taiwan, and you have a recipe for something that tastes terrifying.

But, as Shen Yun’s tagline “China Before Communism” reminds us, keep in mind that the real culprit behind this Cold War-like tension is the Chinese Communist Party which (like the Soviet government of Russia before the 1990s) has become an enemy to its own people. Shen Yun, which was founded and is based in New York, is bringing some much needed harmony, quite literally, between America today and the treasure trove of cultural gems of pre-communist China.

“Music is something that I’ve always felt transcends race, nationality, ethnicity,” said percussionist Greg Jones, who saw Shen Yun with his daughter at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center, on Feb. 3. “It’s its own language. And wherever there’s music, we can find common ground. You just have to open your heart to it, that’s all.”

Mr. Jones called Shen Yun‘s music “very, very powerful.”

On the other side of America, guitarist and songwriter Ivan Najera saw Shen Yun on Feb. 4 at the SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center in Sacramento, California.

“I was super attracted to this show for the music,” said Najera. “I play Latin American, Spanish and world music, and [Shen Yun’s music] is just so beautiful.”

An Educational Experience

“I learned more in this performance than I learned in a whole week of school!” said Brooke Baldwin, the young daughter of famous actor William Baldwin, after seeing a Shen Yun performance in California.

While some social media commenters have been irked by such bold comments from such a little girl, she may not be off the mark. Shen Yun’s dance performance includes immersive and highly educational trips to different dynasties and ethnicities that are part of China’s sprawling 5,000 year history. The inclusion of a live orchestra adds yet another layer of cultural enrichment to a Shen Yun performance.

“I hope I can take my students here to attend Shen Yun, and then they can see what a great performance should be,” said Ms. Yoo Min-na, a South Korean flute virtuoso, who attended a Shen Yun performance at the Sohyang Theatre in Busan on Feb. 4.

Shen Yun’s orchestra not only accompanies the dance but also creates sound effects for what happens on stage. “The live orchestra’s performance accurately coordinates with the dances. Actually, everything cooperates seamlessly with each other to make Shen Yun perfect as a whole,” said Yoo.

Valentine Reynaud, a college student studying violin, was impressed when she saw Shen Yun in Lausanne, Switzerland, in January of this year: “Being a musician, I must say that the quality was very high, really. You couldn’t rate it … it was unreal!”

“For me, it’s something totally unheard of, because here, I have a very classical training and these Chinese instruments are really very beautiful, very unique … I found it very moving,” Ms. Reynaud said.

Shen Yun will be returning to the Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts in Colorado Springs on March 17-19, 2023. In Colorado, Shen Yun will also visit Cheyenne Civic Center March 14-15, and the Buell Theatre March 8-12, at DPAC, in Denver.