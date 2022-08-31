Captain D’s: Dedicated to delicious food ... and community

Colorado Springs is home to four Captain D’s fast, casual restaurants, and there is one in Pueblo, too! Come into any – or all! – of our locations and be transported to the coast for lunch or dinner. We serve catfish, white fish, flounder and batter-dipped fish. We also offer freshly prepared seafood such as lobster rolls and fried oysters, and – for the health-conscious crowd – have grilled whitefish, tilapia, salmon and shrimp. This great selection, from a menu starting with appetizers and ending with desserts offers great value, served by a team that is intent on providing great service!
“Our family moved to Colorado Springs to open our first Captain D’s in 1986, and we cannot imagine living anywhere else! We have proudly sponsored several charities through the years, and always make sure we respond when people are in need,” said Captain D’s Co-owner Mimi Nowell. “Our two children grew up here, and now have families of their own in town. Our business is a family affair, with our daughter, son, and daughter-in-law working for us in various capacities at Captain D’s.”
Lifting people up
A meal at Captain D’s lifts people up, with a warm, friendly environment that makes ordinary days extraordinary. In keeping with this, we are proud to be among the sponsors of the Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off Official Photo Contest. If you are among the winners, you could be having some Captain D’s delicacies – on us! Second-place prize includes four meals from Captain D’s (plus a $100 Amazon gift card), and the third-place prize is two meals from Captain D’s (plus a $50 Amazon gift card). The first-place prize is a truly uplifting experience – a ride in a hot air balloon!
Let your creativity take flight!
Spectators at the 4th Annual Labor Day Lift Off at Memorial Park during the Labor Day weekend are invited to snap and submit their best photos from the event for the Labor Day Lift Off Photo Contest. You have three days – September 3-5 – to take photos. In the morning, balloons lift off at 7 a.m. In the evening on weekend days, evening balloon glows can be captured at 7:30 p.m. In all, 70 balloons will be floating, becoming one with the Colorado Springs landscape!
This free, family event is one of the city’s most colorful happenings. Photo contest aside, be sure to participate in the Walk-through Balloon Experience on Saturday or Sunday, from 3:30-7:30 p.m., to take a selfie. The cost for this memorable and engaging encounter is $4 per person. Enter the contest through Sunday, September 11 at gazette.com/laborday.
Visit us at Captain D’s in Colorado Springs at 1107 N Academy Boulevard, 1234 E Fillmore St., 2495 S Academy Boulevard, or 4441 Integrity Center Point, or at 3630 North Freeway Road in Pueblo today! Learn more about us online.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only