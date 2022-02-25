Can Your Company Pay Employees with Bitcoin?

Are you wondering whether your company can pay employees with Bitcoin? If so, here’s what you should do before paying workers with Bitcoin.
With Bitcoin’s increasing adoption, use and popularity, you may wonder whether your company can pay employees with this virtual currency. Bitcoin has made a remarkable process since its introduction in 2009. Last year, Bitcoin hit its peak price of over $65,000. Consequently, companies like PayPal have announced their plans to allow customers to use Bitcoin on their platforms.
Some businesses and investors hesitated to venture into the crypto world, but the remarkable performance of Bitcoin has prompted them to think twice. Even some significant banks embrace Bitcoin, while some central banks develop digital versions of their fiat currencies.
Today, people purchase Bitcoins on platforms like BitIQ. Also called cryptocurrency exchanges, these digital avenues allow people to buy Bitcoins with fiat money and vice versa, and the number of people registering with these platforms to trade Bitcoin is increasing by the day. Perhaps this explains the growing trend where companies and businesses also want to pay employees with Bitcoin.
However, any company that wants to pay employees with Bitcoin should do it procedurally. Here’s what your company should do before making this move:
Understand the Implications
Paying employees with Bitcoin might create goodwill among prospective and current employees, especially youngsters that do not have traditional bank accounts. Some employees may prefer Bitcoin payments because it is a better alternative for remitting payments to loved ones in other countries.
It is important to exercise caution when paying employees with Bitcoin. Although this digital currency has developed rapidly, the law regulating employment and salary payment has not changed. Therefore, paying your employees with Bitcoin could leave you with unresolved securities, employment law and taxation issues.
Get Enough Bitcoins
As you may already know, Bitcoin has a limited supply. The world can only have 21 million coins. If whales decide to hold large amounts of Bitcoins, your company might lack adequate tokens to pay the workers.
Therefore, start by developing a corporate account and accumulating adequate Bitcoins. Also ensure that you have a person who knows about Bitcoin managing your company’s crypto account. Incorporate the crypto account into your financial books and have somebody foresee Bitcoin transactions.
Talk to Employees
Don’t wake up one day and announce that your company will pay employees with Bitcoin moving forward. Instead, inform the employees about the move and educate them about Bitcoin. You can use a written document to communicate to employees, like a notice, policy update or message.
Explain why your company has decided to pay employees with Bitcoin. For instance, the founders may believe in this virtual currency. Also, some employees might request that you pay them in crypto. Convenience can also motivate your business to pay employees in crypto. Ideally, let employees understand what prompted the move before sending their first salary in Bitcoin.
Establish a Bitcoin Conversion Rate Policy
Your company requires a policy for transferring funds to the employees’ accounts in Bitcoin. This policy should align with the payroll pay dates. Also, tell the employees if your company will absorb the costs that may come with Bitcoin payments.
Paying employees with Bitcoin might attract extra administrative costs. For instance, your company may incur crypto account maintenance costs. It might also face transaction fees. Since Bitcoin is volatile, your company will require a standard conversion date or time for calculating payouts. Therefore, declare and acknowledge this clearly in your policy communication.
Apart from these considerations, your company should consider your country’s stance on Bitcoin. Depending on your company’s location, paying employees with Bitcoin could be legal or illegal. Therefore, research extensively to understand possible implications before paying workers with this digital currency.
