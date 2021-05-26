Buy Kratom For Sale: Best Kratom Vendors 2021

Looking to buy kratom online? Check out the best kratom vendors of 2021 and find out which one is best suited for your needs and preferences.
Kratom has become really trendy lately and more and more vendors are popping up lately. Sadly this doesn’t mean that these vendors can be trusted since their kratom products may not be authentic. This is why it's important to buy kratom from trusted and reputable vendors.
We have a list of the top ten kratom vendors on the market. All of them are reputable sellers and the majority of them have been approved by the American Kratom Association Approved. If you’re interested in finding them out, then read on and check out what each kratom vendor has to offer.
Buy Kratom For Sale: The Best Kratom Vendors in the Market
- The Golden Monk (TGM) - Best Overall
- Kats Botanicals - Best For Pain
- Kraken Kratom - Best Loyalty Program
- Kratom Crazy - Best for Bulk Buying
- Purkratom - Best Speed Shipping
- Kratom Spot - Best Satisfaction
- Happy Hippo - Best Potential
- Laughing Lion Herbs - Best Value
- Austin Organic Village - Best Natural Kratom
- Hush Kratom Best Potency
1. The Golden Monk (TGM)
Pros
- 30-day money-back guarantee
- Discreet packaging
- Large kratom variety
- Not vegan friendly
Cons
The Golden Monk kratom or better known as just “Golden Monk” is one of the best kratom online vendors on this list. Not only do they feature high-quality kratom strains but they also have a good variety to their strains as well. Expect popular kratom strains like green vein kratom, white vein kratom, red maeng da kratom leaves, maeng da white, Bali kratom, and many different strains of kratom.
Aside from the variety of kratom they offer, their shipping is known to be of the highest quality. This is because they offer discreet shipping and even a 30-day money-back guarantee for your orders. And speaking of a guarantee, you'll also get free USPS shipping if your orders exceed 250 grams or purchase more than $49.99 of kratom products from them.
All of their products have undergone lab testing as well so you don’t have to worry about getting unforeseen side effects even if you buy a strain of kratom that you are unfamiliar with. Sadly they use gel capsules on some of their kratom products so it might not be 100% vegan friendly.
Overall, Golden Monk kratom is an amazing kratom vendor that sells kratom powder, quality kratom strains, and other kratom online products. So if you’re looking to buy kratom online, then this kratom vendor should be your first choice.
2. Kats Botanicals
Pros
- Vide variety of products
- 30-day money-back guarantee
- Multiple discounts
- Products are often out of stock
Cons
Kratom has many benefits and one of those benefits is that it can also affect the opioid receptors which help deal with chronic pain and other problems. If you’re buying kratom powders and other kratom products like white Borneo and different kratom strains then Kats Botanicals is one of the best choices for natural kratom, organic kratom, and processed kratom products.
Not only does Kats Botanicals sell different kratom strains but they also sell other quality products like CBD which you can take advantage of for pain relief. As mentioned before, Kats Botanicals has a variety of strains like red maeng da, green vein, red vein Bali kratom from southeast Asia, and many more. In fact, they have so many products that first-time buyers might get confused by all of the variety of kratom they offer.
Out of all the other kratom vendors online, Kats botanicals is also one of the safest for kratom users since not only do they have the highest quality of organic kratom but they are also GMP compliant so they won’t have heavy metals or other problems.
Overall, Kats Botanicals is one of the best choices for using kratom as they have different strains ranging from different parts of southeast Asia and other regions of the world. The company is very reliable and its other products like CBD provide amazing health benefits as well.
3. Kraken Kratom
Pros
- Highest quality products
- Free shipping
- Multiple different strains of kratom
- No money-back guarantee
Cons
Kraken Kratom is one of the best kratom vendors online when it comes to ensuring the loyalty of customers. Aside from giving quality customer support, the vendor also offers multiple chances to get points for their loyalty program. The more points you get the more chances you have of redeeming them to lower the overall cost of your purchases.
And speaking of lowering costs, Kraken Kratom also offers free shipping on all orders, they also have same-day shipping as well which is something you should take advantage of. The kratom vendor is also very active on social media and it even encourages kratom enthusiasts to link to their website as an affiliate.
Aside from loyalty rewards and the quality of their shipping Kraken Kratom offers high-quality kratom powder as well. Expect the best kratom strains from them like maeng da kratom, red vein kratom, and many more! And when it comes to safety, Kraken Kratom is up there on this list as their products are lab tested and they’re one of the first kratom vendors whose lab testing activities have been approved by the American Kratom Association.
Overall, Kraken Kratom is an amazing kratom vendor that sells different strains of kratom and kratom capsules. The company has good manufacturing practices and their amazing loyalty program and free same-day shipping is something to look forward to.
4. Kratom Crazy
Pros
- Crazy cheap prices
- Free shipping
- Quality kratom products
- Not approved by the American Kratom Association
Cons
If yoú’re crazy for Kratom and want to buy as much as possible, then this kratom vendor is meant for you. Kratom Crazy is the best vendor on this list for bulk buying, their prices are ridiculously cheap and you could save hundreds of dollars if you choose Kratom Crazy over other vendors.
Aside from the dirt-cheap prices, Kratom Crazy also offers free shipping and discounts on their products as well. But just because they’re cheap doesn’t mean that they’re bad since their products have undergone lab tests for contaminants like heavy metals and other harmful substances.
Expect high-quality kratom of different varieties like maeng da kratom, kratom capsules, white vein strain of kratom, green Malay, and many more that you can find in the kratom market. Their kratom is of high alkaloid content and you can expect to reap the benefits of kratom from even their cheapest products.
Overall, Kratom Crazy is an amazing choice to buy kratom online if you want to buy in bulk. It certainly is superior when it comes to saving your money compared to other high-quality kratom vendors like Golden Monk and Kratom Spot.
5. Purkratom
Pros
- Amazing discounts
- Free shipping
- Reliable customer support
- Only ships to the US and Hawaii
Cons
Purkratom should be your number 1 choice if you want to get your kratom capsules as soon as possible. The company offers free shipping options on their orders which also helps you save money in the long run. They also offer priority shipping options if you want your order to get a little bit faster, but you’ll have to pay extra fees. If you have the money and can’t wait, then this won’t be a problem for you.
Aside from this, the vendor also has amazing discounts on its lab-tested products. When you enter their website, you’ll notice a discount wheel that can determine how much money you can save if you decide to buy from them. It's more reliant on luck so you could get a really bad deal from this or really good ones, it depends.
Additionally, the quality of their products can content with the best kratom vendors on this list like Golden Monk so you don’t have to worry about their quality. If you want more assurance, then you should know that Purkratom is certified by the American Kratom Association which shows that their products follow good manufacturing practices
Overall, Purkratom is an amazing vendor that can help supply products for kratom users either for pain relief or for other purposes. Their products are highly requested in the kratom market and they have a reliable customer support team that will do their best to keep you satisfied.
6. Kratom Spot
Pros
- 100% satisfaction Guarantee
- Excellent customer service
- American Kratom Association approved
- Flagged by FDA
Cons
Kratom Spot is one of the best choices if you’re looking for satisfaction. Pleasing their customers is one of the biggest goals of the vendor and you can tell since they’ve got hundreds of reviews about their products and the majority of them have been pleasant.
Aside from a good track record, Kratom Spot also sells reasonably priced products although the value of their Kratom varies depending on the type of kratom leaves used for its production. You also don’t have to worry whether or not their products are of low quality and dangerous since the company itself is approved by the American Kratom Association.
One thing to take note of Kratom Spot is the various discounts they give as well. Their discount is more focused on bulk buying and you can save more money the larger your purpose. To put it simply, the more you buy, the less you spend on their products.
Last but not the least, we have their customer service. To fulfill the demands of their customers, Kratom Spot trains their customer support to be patient and understanding of our frustrations because of this they are very professional and they are very helpful when it comes to fulfilling your needs.
Overall Kratom Spot will fill up that space in your heart for a kratom vendor that listens to your concerns. Many of the more famous kratom sellers online tend to forget the human element of treating their customers well and Kratom Spot understands that fully.
7. Happy Hippo
Pros
- Amazing customer service
- Quality products
- Free shipping
- Childlike design
Cons
Happy Hippo is a small but reliable kratom vendor that is managed by a handful of employees. Despite this, they have built up a reputation of having an amazing customer support team and reliable service.
The vendor might lack the kratom variety of bigger vendors out there like Golden Monk but they make up for it with quality of service and quality of the product. Unlike other sellers out there, they label what the various kratom strains can do. Looking at their website you can easily tell which products you want to buy since they tell you what each kratom strain is best at doing.
Now when it comes to the quality of their products, they aren’t pushovers since many customer reviews praise their kratom for its amazing potency. We believe them because Happy Hippo is also a vendor that is approved by the American Kratom Association.
Overall, Happy Hippo deserves to be one of the best kratom vendors on the market. They may not be big but the dedication of their employees and the informative layout of their website help make up for this difference and it has a lot of potentials when the company grows.
Pros
- Extremely Cheap Kratom
- Rotating Fresh Stock
- High-Quality Kratom Powder
- Lacking Website
Cons
If you’re planning on using kratom powder for the long term, then Laughing Lion Herbs could be a good choice. It's one of the cheapest kratom vendors on this list and it will help you save a lot of money in the long run.
What’s even more surprising is that despite its relatively low price, Laughing Lion Herbs still offer high-quality kratom powder known for its potency. It’s crazy that they’re selling their products at this price and still offer discounts! Of course, you don’t have to worry about their quality since they are also GMP certified by the American Kratom Association.
Aside from this, Laughing Lion Herbs is one of the very few kratom vendors that are bluntly honest about kratom. They understand that kratom is still a new plant and the lack of research shows that it might have potential dangers for the human body. Because of this, you won’t find any false medical claims on their website.
And speaking of their website, we wish they put more thought into its design and layout. It's too plain and it doesn’t have a lasting impression on its visitors. If they could work on this and improve their website, then Laughing Lion Herbs will be at the top of its game.
9. Austin Organic Village
Pros
- All-natural kratom
- Good strain variety
- Satisfaction guarantee
- Not very popular
Cons
Austin Organic Village is a hidden gem of a vendor. It features high-quality kratom products derived from all-natural kratom strains. And speaking of strain, it has a huge strain collection as well featuring different kratom from red maeng da to white vein kratom. Despite being approved by the American Kratom Association, this kratom vendor isn’t as popular as the other brands on this list.
Thankfully it still manages to get a good reputation and the majority of its customers like their service and product. After all, they offer a 100% satisfaction guarantee which ensures that their customers are content and satisfied.
Overall, Austin Organic Village is an amazing vendor that deserves more recognition. And they are known for the natural and organic kratom source of all of their products.
10. Hush Kratom
Pros
- High Alkaloid content
- Retail ready
- Very potent
- Lacks strain variety
Cons
If you’re looking to experience the full effects of kratom, then Hush Kratom is one of the best choices on this list. Now what makes Hush Kratom different from the other vendors on this list is that they include high-grade and processed kratom that has a high content of alkaloid.
Strictly speaking, they’ve removed all unwanted content from the kratom leaf-like waxes, lipids, and tannins to create a product clean of these impurities leaving behind a pure alkaloid product. Customers often praise them on how the effects of kratom kick in within 20 minutes which shows how good and potent their kratom product is.
Of course, they also sell kratom powder, kratom capsules, and other products but sadly their kratom powder doesn’t offer much variety considering that the company focuses more on the finished products rather than various kratom strains. Lastly, this vendor is also approved by the American Kratom Association as well. So you can trust their manufacturing process.
How To Buy Kratom Near Me: Best Quality Kratom For Sale Online
When it comes to choosing the quality kratom online you have to choose the best online kratom vendors to buy from. Luckily for you, if you look for these 5 things you might be able to find the ideal kratom vendor that suits your needs.
Potency
The stronger the kratom the more effective it is in kicking in and doing its job. The best way to know if a potential vendor is selling high-quality kratom is from the reviews themselves. If it’s effective for a lot of people, then chances are that it's going to be effective for you too.
Strain Variety
Different strains of kratom are good at different things. So if you’re looking for a particular trait or effect you want from kratom then it's a good idea to choose a vendor with a good strain variety. We recommend vendors like Kats Botanicals and The Golden Monk if you want a good variety.
Manufacturing Practices
Some kratom vendors might have poor manufacturing processes resulting in inferior products and quite possibly dangerous products. It’s a good idea to look for a vendor that is GMP certified and even better if they’re GMP certified by the American Kratom Association.
Discounts
One thing overlooked by many beginner buyers is the discounts that these vendors offer. They may not know it but these discounts can save you hundreds if not thousands of dollars in spending. Choosing a vendor that offers good and frequent discounts is a must if you want to get quality products.
Shipping
Last but not least is the quality of their shipping but you don’t have to worry about this if you buy kratom locally. Make sure to choose a kratom vendor that has a good reputation when it comes to their shipping. Features like free shipping and discreet shipping are also things to look out for especially the latter. Ordering kratom products discreetly is much better considering its standing with the FDA.
Is Kratom Safe to Use?
Kratom (Mitragyna speciosa) has many uses as a stimulant and as a way to help deal with pain. There is even a study that shows its potential in dealing with opioid withdrawal. But is this plant really safe? What does the FDA think about it?
The answer here is that currently, we aren’t really sure. Kratom is a fairly recent thing and it isn’t even approved by the FDA. More research needs to be done on the plant before our scientists can be certain whether kratom is a wonderful drug that helps people or a potentially dangerous substance that can do more harm than good.
Conclusion
If you’re looking to buy kratom online, then it is highly recommended that you check out our list. All of the kratom vendors there have something special to offer whether it's the extremely low prices, the stealth shipping, to even things like the alkaloid content of their kratom. Everyone has preferences about kratom and choosing the best vendor that meets those preferences will ensure that you receive high-quality kratom you can enjoy.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. What Are the Benefits of Kratom?
According to its user’s kratom helps improve focus, boost energy, and help deal with pain.
2. Does Kratom Have Side Effects?
Yes. It's psychoactive so it can be addictive and users often complain about side effects like hallucinations, trouble sleeping, dry mouth, and constipation.
3. Is There a Difference Between Kratom Strains?
Yes. Different strains contain different levels of alkaloids which helps determine what they are best used for.
4. Where Is the Best Place to Buy Kratom?
It is highly recommended that you buy Kratom online especially from reputable vendors.
