Cryptocurrencies are increasingly becoming popular subjects among digital marketers. Bitcoin and other virtual currencies are the basis of many digital marketing campaigns targeting new users worldwide. Besides, Bitcoin adoption is growing and several businesses are constantly seeking more creative ways to attract online and crypto-friendly customers.
While other promotional techniques exist, digital marketing is one of the most effective ways to interact with global audiences. That makes it an essential tool for Bitcoin since the latter also targets businesses and individuals worldwide. The following article explores the Bitcoin and digital marketing relationship.
How Bitcoin Can Impact Digital Marketing
Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin have an enormous influence on the digital marketing landscape. Looking at the existing digital marketing practices related to crypto can help you to understand the effects better. Nevertheless, here is how Bitcoin impacts digital marketing.
Payment Processing
As an active social media user, you must have noticed the plenty of small ads shown in the middle of videos on platforms like YouTube or TikTok.
Advertisers usually pay a commission to the publishers, but platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube provide the ad space. That means advertisers must pay through the media to get their ads published. For example, an exchange like bitcoin revolution will need to pay Facebook a specific amount to show its ads on the platform.
Bitcoin offers advertisers, social media organizations and digital markets a safer and more reliable option for processing payments. Several digital marketers and social media platforms already accept crypto payments, allowing advertisers and businesses to pay for their services in Bitcoin and other digital currencies.
Unlike a bank, debit card or credit card money transfer, Bitcoin payments take a few minutes to process and are irreversible. Besides, Bitcoin facilitates cross-border payments without any government or institutional interference. Sending money in Bitcoin is also relatively cheaper than using banks or money processors. Therefore, Bitcoin is undoubtedly the ideal currency for digital marketing transactions.
Many experts argue integrating cryptocurrencies in digital marketing could elevate the industry to new heights. Bitcoin can achieve that through a Basic Attention Token (BAT), monetizing user attention and eliminating unnecessary ad expenses. The good thing about BAT is that it rewards both parties. It allows the publisher to earn a fair commission and the advertiser to profit as users also receive compensation for watching the ads.
Content Creation
Many businesses are increasingly adopting Bitcoin as a means of payment and a store of value worldwide. Besides, the increasing Bitcoin popularity has impacted the development of several products and services around it. Cryptocurrencies have unique properties such as high volatility, transactional privacy and decentralization. These provide plenty of ideas for creative and informative digital marketing campaigns.
Bitcoin's stellar growth inspires many digital marketers, helping them understand online and crypto market trends. As Bitcoin becomes more integrated into people's day-to-day financial transactions, businesses will increasingly demand unique digital content to attract new customers to their products and services online. That offers robust economic opportunities for digital marketers.
Data Management
Bitcoin's blockchain technology can also help digital marketers streamline data management. Marketers usually rely on collecting data from prospects and customers directly to create marketing campaigns. However, gathering data from display ads can be overwhelming and expensive.
Blockchain can help marketers avoid all the stress and additional expenses in data collection and analysis. Like intelligent contracts, marketers can use blockchain technology to create and publish effective campaigns tailored to their target audiences' specific needs and preferences. Integrating blockchain in digital campaigns could also enable users to voluntarily choose the content and ads they would like to watch.
Bitcoin is a transformative technology with significant impacts on various global economic activities. In digital marketing, Bitcoin mainly impacts payment processing, content creation, and data management.
