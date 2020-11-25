Thanksgiving is going to feel a little different for everyone this year, but we’ll still have a full day’s slate of NFL football to provide a sense of normalcy, no matter how you’re spending the holiday.
With the holiday almost here, these are the best bets for each of the three Thanksgiving games across the league, with all odds provided by SportsBetting.com.
Houston Texans at Detroit Lions
Date: Thursday, Nov. 26 – 12:30 p.m. ET
Spread: Lions -1
Over/Under: 47.5
The Houston Texans and the Detroit Lions both find themselves slipping out of the playoff race, but that doesn’t make this game any less exciting. Both teams boast high-level quarterbacks in Deshaun Watson and Matthew Stafford, both have aerial attacks that rank in the top third of the league in passing yardage and both have offenses that can put up points (each averaging three touchdowns a game).
On the other side of the ball, these teams have played relatively poor defense all year with each allowing over 400 yards and more than 28 points per game so far this season, ranking in the bottom seven in the league in both categories. Each team has also surrendered 40 or more points at least once this season, cashing NFL overs like crazy at SportsBetting.com.
Neither of these teams has proven particularly consistent or reliable outside of their poor defensive play, so that’s the edge in this game. With both teams having notoriously porous defenses with competent offenses led by veteran quarterbacks, the best bet here is the over.
Pick: Over
Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys
Date: Thursday, Nov. 26 – 4:30 p.m. ET
Spread: Cowboys -1
Over/Under: 45.5
This divisional showdown between the Washington Football Team and the Dallas Cowboys lost some of its shine this year as both teams are enduring disappointing seasons, each having to start three different quarterbacks this year.
Washington began the season with Dwayne Haskins at quarterback, but benched the second-year player for Kyle Allen a few games in. After a season-ending leg injury to Allen, Washington has now turned to veteran Alex Smith. Dallas, meanwhile, began the season with Dak Prescott, but turned to Andy Dalton after Prescott suffered an ankle injury. Dalton then missed a few games with an injury followed by a bout with COVID-19.
Due in no small part to the inconsistent quarterback play, these are two of the worst offenses in the NFL. Washington ranks in the bottom five of the league in both scoring offense and total offense while Dallas ranks dead last in the league in scoring offense since Prescott’s injury.
This game is going to be a rock fight between two bad offenses, so don’t overthink things. The under is the best bet here.
Pick: Under
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
Date: Thursday, Nov. 26 – 8:20 p.m. ET
Spread: -2.5
Over/Under: 48
The Thanksgiving nightcap is by far the best game of the day with the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers fighting for supremacy in the AFC North.
This will be a battle of two of the league’s top defenses, with both teams in the top three in the league in terms of scoring defense, and both top 10 in total defense. Both defenses have proven they can dominate a game with each of them holding an opponent to a touchdown or less on multiple occasions this season.
With two dominant defenses, this game will come down to which offense steps up, and that’s where the Steelers have the edge. Pittsburgh has a top-five scoring offense, not scoring less than 24 points in a single game so far this season. The Ravens have proven successful offensively as well, but the Steelers have the edge at every position on the offensive side of the ball, including quarterback.
The Steelers are the most balanced team in the NFL and are undefeated for a reason. They’ll roll in this one and take firm control of the AFC North.
Pick: Steelers -2.5
