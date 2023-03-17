Best NBA Teams 2022/2023 Season According to the Odds

Sports enthusiasts around the world are already making predictions about which clubs will be the most successful as the 2022–2023 NBA season is due to end in April of this year. In light of this, it's crucial to remember that picking a winning team doesn't always require guesswork; instead, it can also be done by considering various elements like odds and past success. The following NBA teams are some of the favorites for the 2022–2023 season based on the NBA odds and lines today you can find online.

Boston Celtics

No 1. on the list - the Boston Celtics, an American professional basketball team based in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics compete in the National Basketball Association (NBA) as a member of the league's Eastern Conference Atlantic Division. Founded in 1946 as one of the league's original eight teams, they play their home games at TD Garden, which they share with the National Hockey League (NHL)'s Boston Bruins. The Celtics are regarded as one of the most successful basketball teams in NBA history; the franchise has won 17 NBA championships, which is tied for first all-time with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Celtics have a notable rivalry with the Los Angeles Lakers, who have won 16 NBA championships.

Denver Nuggets

The second place goes to the Denver Nuggets, a professional basketball team based in Denver, Colorado. They compete in the National Basketball Association (NBA) as a member of the Western Conference Northwest Division. The team was founded as the Denver Larks in 1967 as a charter franchise of the American Basketball Association (ABA) but changed its name to Rockets before the first season. In 1974, it changed its name again to the Nuggets and joined the NBA in 1976 after the ABA–NBA merger. The team has had some periods of success, making playoffs appearances from 1983 to 2013 — the longest streak being 21 consecutive years from 1983 to 2003 — but has not won an NBA championship. Their most recent playoff appearance was in 2019, when they lost 4–3 to Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Golden State Warriors

Number three on this list - a well-known professional basketball team with their home court in San Francisco, California, is the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors are a member of the Western Conference Pacific Division of the National Basketball Association (NBA). The Warriors were originally established in Philadelphia in 1946, moved to the San Francisco Bay Area in 1962, and adopted the city's name before changing it to Golden State in 1971. At Chase Center, they hold their home games. In addition to making it to nine NBA Finals, the Warriors have won six NBA titles in 1947, 1956, 1975, 2015, 2017, and 2018 — the first three under Frank McGuire's coaching and the last three under Steve Kerr's.