At a time when home is the center of life more than ever before, one Colorado Springs neighborhood has emerged as a leader. Banning Lewis Ranch, an Oakwood Homes Community on the northeast side of town has garnered a distinction that no other new community in the state of Colorado has achieved. Besides being Colorado Springs’ fastest-growing and best-selling community for the last seven years, Banning Lewis Ranch was the only Colorado community to make the 2020 “Top 50 Master-Planned Communities” list compiled by independent research company John Burns Real Estate Counseling.
One reason Banning Lewis Ranch landed at No. 28 in the latest national rankings is because the premiere contributing builders—Oakwood Homes, Classic Homes and Covington Home—know what people look for in a neighborhood: a sense of community. The neighborhood’s intentional development has included amenities and activities that make it easy for neighbors to meet and connect.
Our ideas of home have gone far beyond four walls and a place to sleep. Home buyers today desire more lifestyle for their investment, according to New Homes Trends Institute. Homeowners want to connect to their neighborhood rather than spend time in the car. Since 2012, Oakwood Homes and its partners have been hard at work in Banning Lewis Ranch transforming the idea of what a new-build community can be.
A wide range of homes at different price points, plus distinctive architectural styles draw many buyers to Banning Lewis Ranch: first-time homebuyers, military residents, young families, established professionals and Baby Boomers. The builders are committed to the vision that a new home in Banning Lewis Ranch is more than a house; it’s an entry into a community.
“As we continue to assess master plans across the country, we’ve noted the amenities that promote outdoor health and wellness are the most used,” reports John Burns Real Estate Consulting. Banning Lewis Ranch shines with more than 75 acres of open space and community parks and 50 miles of trails. Neighborhoods organized as “villages” connect by sidewalks, making it easy for kids to bike to award-winning schools and residents of all ages to get out and adventure together. During the pandemic, these amenities have been invaluable to residents, making it easier to rediscover and re-imagine home as the center of life, work, school, church, and socializing.
The central community center, called The Ranch House, is a standout. Besides all the amenities you might imagine—fitness center, pool, tennis courts, outdoor fireplace and patio grills—The Ranch House also backs up to Northtree Park, considered “neighborhood central.” Residents gather at Northtree for baseball, soccer, fitness, cookouts, pickleball and more.
Seasonal events take place at Vista Park in the center of the community. The Northtree picnic pavilion makes year-round outdoor get-togethers possible. Summer brings a farmers market, a concert series and Food Truck Thursdays. The 2021 schedule is shaping up with fun ways to safely draw the community together at annual special events:
- Summer Concert Series
- Fourth of July Fireworks
- Military and First Responder Appreciation Day
- Drive-Thru Harvest Festival and Pumpkin Patch Giveaway
- Light Up Your Neighborhood Holiday Lighting Contest
As John Burns Consulting says, forward-thinking communities like Banning Lewis Ranch are thriving because “buyers in every life stage find appeal in the thoughtful community planning and highly desirable lifestyle.”
The Banning Lewis Ranch master plan focuses on helping residents stay active and connected. This is where families and neighbors share meals, make memories and grow friendships. Here, life is celebrated and roots grow deep in the community. Banning Lewis Ranch is more than a place to merely exist, it’s a place designed for life’s moments.
Welcome Home in Banning Lewis Ranch
Learn more and find your place to thrive at BanningLewisRanch.com
