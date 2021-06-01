Banning Lewis Ranch Celebrates Life’s Moments With Summer Concerts and More

Life is happening at Banning Lewis Ranch with a full schedule of summer concerts, farmers markets, and family fun, including one of the largest 4th of July fireworks shows in Colorado Springs.
Community is the root of life at Banning Lewis Ranch, and life is in full swing this summer! Now more than ever, home is more than just a place to sleep. Home is our office, our school, our church, our place to dwell. Home in Banning Lewis Ranch is a place to thrive, and it has become an even tighter-knit community for residents emerging from the challenges of the pandemic. Now they are ready to celebrate and return to a full schedule of summer concerts, food trucks, farmers markets, a community yard sale, and one of Colorado Springs’ largest July 4 fireworks shows.
“There’s nothing better than a Thursday evening in the summer when you come home and there’s music out on the lawn and there are food trucks and a farmers market,” says resident Todd Blum. “That’s what we were looking for in a community, and we found it here at Banning Lewis Ranch.”
2021 Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concert Series runs every other Thursday from June 3 to August 12, 6:00-8:00 p.m. July 4 has a different schedule, 7:00-9:30 p.m., and it will include military and first-responder appreciation, as well as one of Colorado Springs’ largest fireworks shows as a part of the citywide 4th of July Symphony on Your Porch. During regular concert Thursdays, Farmers Markets will take place from 3:00-7:00 p.m., overlapping with concerts and providing the convenience — and health — of fresh produce and local goods from 40+ vendors. A variety of local food trucks also will provide delicious, ready-to-eat dinners.
“The outdoor market and food truck Thursdays are a big hit for our kids — getting a snow cone or a special treat with the concert series,” says resident DeDe Bolke.
Chessa Reese, another Banning Lewis Ranch local, agrees. “You can’t beat a taco truck on a Thursday night — no cooking!” she says. “Our very favorite events are the summer concerts! We love those. We tend to sit in the back, and we bring corn hole and balls and let the kids run wild. It’s a great time to get together with our friends to listen to great music and enjoy great food.”
Of course, Banning Lewis Ranch Summer Concerts and other events aren’t limited to residents. All are open to the public, and the outdoor gatherings are a perfect way to get a taste of life in Colorado Springs’ fastest-growing and best-selling community for seven years running. Summer Concerts take place on the lawn at Vista Park (8833 Vista Del Pico Blvd.), home to the Vista Park Water Park, a brand new pavilion, and a large playground for kids. The venue allows plenty of room for all to gather in a safe outdoor setting.
The park is just one hot spot among Banning Lewis Ranch’s 75+ acres of parks and open spaces connected by 50+ miles of trails and greenways. Amenities such as Vista Park and the Ranch House at Northtree Park — which features a fitness center, pool, tennis courts, outdoor fireplace and patio grills — are local favorites, and future community growth call for an additional, similar community center.
The popular Banning Lewis Ranch continues to expand at a rapid pace, with new homes selling as quickly as they become available. Two new home collections, the affordable luxury Carriage House and the exclusive Oakwood VIP Park House, will see grand openings this May, bringing a wide range of unique floorplans and innovative layouts to the master-planned community. The Retreat, an OakwoodLife community within Banning Lewis Ranch, opened last year and is Colorado Springs’ first 55+ active adult community, created to reignite an active, engaged lifestyle.
Throughout the various communities within Banning Lewis Ranch, neighbors are truly more like family. And the Banning Lewis Ranch family is ready to celebrate together with friends from all over Colorado Springs. “The hardest thing with COVID was the lack of community events because they bring us together,” says resident Heather Orr. “We love the concerts in the park and the huge farmers market. You get talking to people you don’t know yet, and it feels even more like a small community.”
It’s a way of life Banning Lewis Ranch is eager to share once again this summer. Come join the fun and make a few memories of your own! See the schedule below and find details at banninglewisranch.com.
Banning Lewis Ranch 2021 Summer Concerts & Events
All times are 6:00-8:00 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
May 15 Banning Lewis Ranch Community Yard Sale
Saturday, 8:00 a.m. – 3 p.m., with food trucks on-site at The Ranch House (6885 Vista Del Pico Blvd)
June 3 Wirewood Station
June 17 Dotsero
July 4 Soul School — Sunday, 7:00-9:30 p.m.
Includes 4th of July Symphony in the Park Fireworks Show and First Responder & Military Appreciation Event
July 15 Buckstein
July 29 Inman Brothers Band
Aug. 12 Martini Shot
Plus a Labor Day Lift Off hot air balloon on-site!
This article is sponsored content from Banning Lewis Ranch.
