Automated Crypto Trading and How it Works

Cryptocurrency has quickly become one of the most popular topics around. Almost everyone is talking about it, and for good reason. It is a new way to invest that can be profitable in ways that traditional investments cannot match.
However, the downside to cryptocurrency is that investing in it is not easy or intuitive for newcomers. In this blog post, we will discuss how automated crypto trading aims to change that.
What is Automated Crypto Trading?
For those who are new to cryptocurrency and want an overview of automated trading, it is a way for you to trade cryptocurrencies without any human intervention. The software does all the work and executes trades based on predefined rules.
You set your parameters, such as profit percentage, risk amount, etc., and then let the software do its thing. With no human interaction required, this type of trading has many benefits, including increased profit margins due to fewer commission fees incurred from brokers or exchanges, up to 10% or more per trade.
It also reduces the chance of you making costly mistakes like choosing not to buy when prices are high at their peak (FOMO) or selling too early (DYODD).
Using a Crypto Trading Bot
Crypto trading bots are a great way to make money while you sleep. The idea is that the bot will buy and sell on behalf of your account, 24/7. But when should you use them? There are two main cases where it can be profitable for you to use an automated crypto trading bot:
- You have a limited amount of time each day to trade but want more exposure than one exchange provides.
- Your strategy requires constant monitoring of the market.
Though trading bots have been around for a while, most people only use them in conjunction with their manual trading because of the risk involved. However, when you know what you are doing and want to automate your trades, it is only logical to create an automated strategy that does not need much tweaking over time.
Do Automated Crypto Trades Actually Work?
In the world of crypto trading, some traders have the skills to trade manually, while many others prefer to use a bot. Bots automate trades on behalf of their owners, using technical indicators such as volume and time charts. They can also adjust their settings based on market conditions. For example, if the price drops, they might sell off some of their holdings to limit losses. Many different types of bots perform all sorts of tasks, from arbitrage bots that try to find discrepancies between prices across exchanges to bots that buy and hold coins until the price goes up again. But not all trading bots are created equal: most come with monthly fees or other hidden costs, and some do not offer APIs.
Pros and Cons of Using a Crypto Bot
Pros
Crypto bots automate trading, saving time and energy from manually monitoring each trade or constantly being glued to your computer screen watching charts fluctuate with every movement. They allow you to trade 24/7 without having to worry about logging on at specific hours, diversify your portfolio automatically by investing in various coins and eliminate the need to monitor the markets yourself if you are busy or away from home.
Cons
Crypto bots are criticized for being too risky and not generating enough profit. The truth is that they can be useful tools in certain situations, depending on what you are looking for in trading. If you want quick cash with less risk, then these might not be the best option for you.
However, many people find them indispensable as they provide great scalability and flexibility while keeping risk to a minimum. Not everyone has the time to monitor charts all day long, so why not let technology do it instead?
Final Word
Newcomers to cryptocurrency encounter a lot of challenges. They need to have the technical know-how and understanding on how to invest in the currency and choose an intuitive platform for trading. If you are interested in learning more about automated crypto trading bots visit The News Spy.
