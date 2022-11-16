Art That Truly Matters: Shen Yun

At what point did the heavenly works of Michelangelo and Da Vinci get overshadowed by messy splotches of paint and boring configurations of lines on a canvas? When did public performances of Beethoven and Bach get replaced by public performances of crude pop stars? Or, in other words, when did art stop truly mattering?
Undoubtedly, something did go wrong at some point in history, though it's difficult to say just where and when. Whatever the case, the internationally acclaimed Shen Yun Performing Arts seems to be setting it right one performance after the next, season after season.
Taryn Gilbert, a musical theater director and dancer, saw a Shen Yun performance last year and said, “It makes you feel just joyful and happy and uplifted, and like you’re floating.”
This sounds strikingly like the heavenly realm of Michelangelo’s paintings and Bach’s music. Glowing reviews seem to agree that the New York-based Shen Yun takes the fundamentals of a classic stage performance — dance, music, costumes, and backdrop — and does each one with an exuberant mastery, creating a grand scale spectacle that audiences have fallen in love with.
“I absolutely love it,” said Gilbert.
Rep. Ken Buck saw Shen Yun last year and said, “It’s really heartwarming. . .I think people are depressed and really searching for something positive, and this performance was very positive and uplifting.”
Shen Yun will be returning to the Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts in Colorado Springs on January 18-19 and March 17-19, 2023. In Colorado, Shen Yun will also visit Cheyenne Civic Center March 14-15, and the Ellie Caulkins Opera House January 20-22 and the Buell Theatre March 8-12, both at DPAC, in Denver.
“I would tell everyone to do their best to try to see this performance,” said Buck.
A Deep Inner Meaning
Great art of the past was almost always profoundly spiritual. It was this spirituality that connected directly to those questions that truly matter: What is the meaning of life? Where did we really come from? Where are we heading? Da Vinci’s "Last Supper" depicts the moment when Jesus says that he knows he will be betrayed by his own disciples but nonetheless continues on. Michelangelo’s "Creation of Adam" on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel shows the closeness between God and the human being he created. Beethoven’s masterpiece, his Symphony No. 9, features a profound reflection on the pure joy of seeking God:
Joy! Joy! Joy, bright spark of divinity…
Brothers, above the starry canopy
There must dwell a loving father.
Do you fall in worship, you millions?
World, do you know your Creator?
Seek Him in the heavens;
Above the stars must he dwell.
These are words that truly matter. This is the kind of spirituality and creative vigor the audiences are finding in Shen Yun performances.
Shen Yun audience member Byron Harlan, a former Fox affiliate news anchor, said, “You know at the beginning, the narrator said that, the thought is that everybody comes from a divine place — what a great thought. . .that’s a terrific message!”
“It’s mindblowingly good,” said another audience member, Financial Consultant Andy Esser. “It’s about bringing things back to the glory of the Creator, of the divine, of God, what have you. And so it spoke to us all on a universal level.”
A Connection to the World Today
Another facet of art that truly matters is its selflessness and its real sense of contributing to all of society — not just a niche group. These groups are often nations or religious groups. In the case of Shen Yun, we hear the outcry of people persecuted for their peaceful beliefs in the largest nation on Earth —China.
Shen Yun was founded by practitioners of the meditation Falun Gong. The practice became incredibly popular in the 1990s and then was targeted by the officially atheist Chinese Communist Party, which continues to persecute Uighers, Christian, Tibetans and many other groups today. Shen Yun performances always include a couple of pieces, among 20 or so, that expose persecution in China.
Audience member Catherine Lorenze, a media producer, said “The part about what’s going on in communist China today was incredibly striking and very moving — quite shocking because it’s so real. It actually is happening and going on there.”
Julio M. Shiling, a Cuban-American political scientist and writer, said, “I think it’s so brave of the promoters of Shen Yun to confront the massive machinery of the Chinese Communist Party. So I’m recommending all my friends to come and enjoy this. . .Communism seeks to erase history, it seeks to erase tradition, it seeks to erase that which has happened, so it can create a narrative that is false, but is the one that helps sustain their duration in power. So it’s very important to remind the world that China is much more than what happened since 1949.”
Indeed, Shen Yun’s boldness in standing up against the communist regime in China can be seen in Shen Yun’s tagline: “China Before Communism.”
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only