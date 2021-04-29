Amada Staffing and Personnel: Medical Professionals –never, ever work a shift you don’t choose
Be a high-quality contributor to a facility on your own terms—whether that’s tons of OT or part-time, you are worth it!
Amada Senior Care CEO Ken Jenson and partner and regional director Kali Schwenke will work with you to pair you with the facility that you are happiest working with—as a full employee of Amada Staffing, with a great benefits package and the power of the Amada family behind you.
They cover the entire state of Colorado so if you want to relocate, chances are they have an opportunity for you. Try out a new community virtually risk-free.
Who can join? Caregivers, LPNs, RNs, QMAPS, CNAs, PTs, PTAs and more. If you want to see where you’re happiest working, Amada Staffing partners with facilities like rehabs, hospitals, skilled nursing, assisted living and group homes to make sure their valued medical staff is working where they want to be. Pick your rotations and find out where you’re happiest—all the while having job security with Amada.
Sick of working overnights and holidays? Or need more OT?
Whether you’re saving for a special trip, a new home or to pay off a large bill or ready to take it down a little, Amada Staffing and Personnel’s partner facilities offer flexible hours and allow you to work where you want, when you want.
When you’re working on-site, Amada’s 24/7 emergency line lets you know someone is always within reach if you need them. Just like you, they’re driven by compassion and empathy, and that includes their training, preparation and hiring practices matching the highest caliber of medical professionals to the facility that makes the most sense.
Watch this video for more information and to meet the leaders at Amada Staffing. You’re a professional who deserves a work-life balance and to achieve your dreams.
Within its first year, Amada Staffing and Personnel earned the gold seal of approval from The Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JCHO).
Call today—they have openings right now. (303) 376-9800.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only