Air Force and Boise State will be bringing the fireworks to Halloween evening as the two teams are set for an early-season Mountain West showdown with the Falcons expected to enter the game as small favorites, according to SportsBetting.com.
Will Air Force be hungover after a long layoff?
Due to a scheduling quirk related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Air Force had to wait until Oct. 3 to start its season, and then had to wait another two weeks before playing again. It’s not ideal to have such a layoff, but the Falcons have already proved that rust isn’t an issue, even against opponents that have been playing.
Air Force opened its season against a Navy team that had already played two games, and the Falcons thoroughly dominated in all facets from start to finish, beating the Midshipmen 40-7 despite going off as 6.5-point underdogs at SportsBetting.com. Air Force looked like the better and more prepared team schematically, dominated in the trenches, played a turnover-free game and was disciplined on defense against the triple option – all without playing a game on the season.
Even though the Falcons had a three-week layoff between the season opener and their Oct. 24 matchup with San Jose State, expect no rust to develop because they’ve clearly been practicing efficiently.
Why the Falcons will cover the spread
Air Force’s offense was one of the most efficient in the country last season, ranking second nationally in rushing and third in passing efficiency in 2019. With much of that offense returning this season, the Falcons are once again dangerous when they have the ball.
Air Force returns senior tailback Kadin Remsberg after a 1,050-yard season, as well as fullback Timothy Jackson, who rushed for four consecutive 100-yard games. Up front, they return a couple of three-year starters in potential All-America guard Nolan Laufenberg and tackle Parker Fergus.
The Falcons had no trouble moving the ball in the season-opener against Navy, finishing the game with 369 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, and the score could have been even more lopsided as Air Force settled for four field goals on the day.
That rushing attack is going to prove tough to stop for a Boise State team that enters the season with no returning starters on the defensive line, a thin linebacker group that lost its starting middle linebacker to an ACL injury and no returning starters at safety.
Air Force Falcons vs. Boise State Broncos Odds Prediction
Boise State’s got plenty of firepower of its own on the offensive side of the ball, returning its top-three running backs and a deep receiving corps headlined by junior Khalil Shakir. The Broncos will put up points, but their inexperienced defense won’t be able to stay disciplined enough to slow down the Air Force offense with any consistency. The Falcons will cover the spread behind their high-powered rushing attack.
