Addressing the Youth Mental Health Crisis: Everyone Can Support Young People

May is Mental Health Month, a national observance aimed at raising awareness and educating the public about mental health and how to seek support for those who need it. This year’s observance comes as the U.S. is experiencing a mental health crisis among our youth: the Surgeon General, American Academy of Pediatrics and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention all agree that the health of young people has become a national emergency with rates of mental health challenges among children, adolescents and their families soaring over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This won’t come as a surprise for most parents and caregivers who’ve helped a child or adolescent navigate the challenges of the past two years. Though the problem among youth was trending upward before the pandemic, those struggles were made worse by the disruption and adversity many have experienced since. Existing vulnerabilities and challenges were often intensified and exacerbated, while remote learning and canceled extracurricular activities left many young people feeling frustrated, anxious, hopeless, and disconnected. COVID-19 also contributed to unseen levels of grief and loss of life with over 140,000 children nationally experiencing the death of a primary or secondary caregiver. More than half (58%) of teens say the pandemic affected their mental health, and there has been a significant increase in teen suicide and childhood anxiety across the country.
We can all play a role in helping a child or adolescent get the support they need to recover from mental and emotional health challenges. An important first step is simply talking about it. With so many young people struggling, it’s important for parents and caregivers to create opportunities for honest and open conversations about mental and emotional health so kids can share how they’re REALLY doing and get connected to appropriate support if they need it.
Unfortunately, the stigma surrounding mental health often prevents people of all ages from asking for help. To assist families in overcoming these barriers to get past one-word answers and spark meaningful family dialogue, Optum’s clinical team developed a set of “Conversation Starter” cards available for free download at OptumConversation.com. The conversations sparked by these cards can help a trusted adult recognize when a young person is struggling so they can take action to help get appropriate support.
While parents and caregivers can help with less serious challenges to mental or emotional health, if any feelings intensify and persist, worsen or impact to the point of disrupting a child’s daily life, it is important to seek expert support sooner rather than later. A good place to start can be with your family doctor or pediatrician — or inquire if your child’s school has onsite resources such as a licensed mental health counselor. Also, consider how your health plan may offer support, including through virtual visits for mental health, which have become more widely available. One of the most important thing is to be open, honest, and proactive about helping a young person get the right support if they’re struggling.
If you or someone you know has thoughts about suicide, seek help right away. To talk with a trained counselor, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline anytime at 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255). If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911 or go to the closest emergency room.
