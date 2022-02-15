A Perfect Pairing: Wine Festival of Colorado Springs 2022 benefiting the Colorado Springs Conservatory

The Wine Festival of Colorado Springs is celebrating 30 years of wine, history and philanthropy this year! A half-dozen events, from March 3 to March 5, will bring the wines of Spain to the area’s humanitarians, with proceeds supporting the Colorado Springs Conservatory and its young performing artists.
“When the festival first began, it was a one-night affair, meant for guests to drink a little wine, experience good food, raise some money and have fun," said Chairperson Elizabeth Youngquist. "Since then, the festival has grown into a multi-day event, with winemakers from all over the world in attendance. Now, three decades in, it continues as a fundraiser for a deserving organization with an all-volunteer committee, most of whom have been working since year one! We have had wonderful community support and participation and have been lucky enough to raise a good amount of money, which, this year, will all go to the Colorado Springs Conservatory.”
Established in 1994, the Colorado Springs Conservatory provides world-class training in all the performing arts for students of all ages – in person and online. More than 40 distinguished mentors inspire, motivate and challenge students in a nurturing, non-audition setting. Dramatic studies, film scoring, instrumental music, music theory and composition, musical theater and recording, opera and vocals are some of the programs offered through daytime partner and afterschool programs, private lessons, performance workshops and more.
Spain is among the top three wine producers in the world, with more than 2.9 million acres (1.2 million hectares) planted with 400 grape varieties planted throughout the country (though 88% of its wine production comes from 20 grapes, including the red Bobal, Garancha, Monastrell and Tempranillo; white Airén, Albarino, Macabeo, Palomino, Verdejo); and sparkling Parellada and Xarello).
A number of Spanish wine makers are traveling from Europe's Iberian Peninsula to be at the events of the Colorado Springs Wine Festival 2022, including: Ervigio Adán, Montaña/Diaz Bayo; Joan Huguet, Can Feixes; Luis Valentin, Valenciso; Augustin Pazos, Morgadio; Amaia Arginano, K5; Antonio Sorgato, export manager Toro Albalá. They will be joined by Steve Metzler and Almudena de Llaguno, founders of Classical Wines.
A festival that has gained national recognition and respect over several decades, this year’s Wine Festival of Colorado Springs' calendar of events includes:
THURSDAY, MARCH 3 -- SOLD OUT!
5:30 p.m., TAPAteria, “Oh Sherry Baby” Sherry Seminar, $65 per guest
Join us in a tasting of great Sherry from Bodegas Toro Albalá, matched with Tapas at Tapateria Tapas Bar.
FRIDAY, MARCH 4
12 p.m., The Warehouse Restaurant & Gallery, “Vino y Comida” (Wine and Food) Lunch with Winemakers and Chefs, $95 per guest
Four of Colorado Springs’ top chefs will create dishes to pair with the wines of our Spanish Vintners to bring this always sold-out event back to the Festival, including James Africano, The Warehouse; Jay Gust, Homa, Tapateria, and Pizzeria Rustica; Brent Beavers, Immerse Cuisine; and Pete Moreno, Prime 25.
5:30 p.m., Broadmoor Hall, “Los Vinos de España” (The Wines of Spain) Seminar, $50 per guest
Enjoy an interactive wine tasting, learning about Spain’s countrywide wine-producing regions, grape varieties and styles of Spanish wines.
7 p.m., Broadmoor Hall, The Grand Tasting, $90 per guest
Colorado Springs’ favorite date night! Come and join this sell-out tasting, featuring more than 300 wines plus culinary delights from many of our region’s finest restaurants and caterers.
SATURDAY, MARCH 5
11 a.m., Broadmoor Hall, “A Match Made in Heaven” Spanish Wines & Cheese, $80 per guest
Our most popular seminar explores the perfect match when a great wine is paired with a great cheese. Sample several different styles of Spanish wines and taste them alongside several different cheeses from Spain and other parts of the world. This is a great way to expand your knowledge of wine and cheese pairings; you are sure to find a match made in heaven at this seminar.
6:30 p.m., Broadmoor Hall, Gourmet Wine Dinner and Live Auction, $275 per guest
The evening begins with a culinary tour-de-force dinner, each course paired with the elegant wines of our distinguished guests and will conclude with the region’s premier live auction of rare and one-of-a-kind collectible wines and wine-related travel and lifestyle packages.
Wine Festival ticket holders are invited to take advantage of an exclusive offer from The Broadmoor, Colorado’s premier luxury hotel: $199 per night/per room* for stays from March 3-5, 2022 with call-in reservations. Give code CSWF03 when phoning in your reservation to The Broadmoor reservations line at (855) 634-7711. The discounted rate is not available for online reservations and applies to select rooms only.
Visit winefestivalofcoloradosprings.com or csconservatory.org for more information about the 2022 Colorado Springs Wine Festival. You may also call 719-577-4556 to learn more. The conservatory's web site also shares details about the infinite possibilities offered there.
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test within 48 hours of the event is required for attendance.
